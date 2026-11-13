Procurement Software Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|ProcurePro
|USD 11 Million
|In May 2026, ProcurePro secured USD 11 million in funding to expand its AI-powered construction procurement platform internationally.
|ORO Labs
|USD 100 Million
|In March 2026, ORO Labs raised USD 100 million in Series C funding to expand its procurement orchestration platform and agentic automation capabilities.
|Lio
|USD 30 Million
|In March 2026, Lio raised USD 30 million in Series A funding to expand its AI-native platform that automates enterprise procurement workflows.
Demand for Automated Procurement Workflows and Contract Lifecycle Management Drives Market
The demand for automated procurement workflows is increasing as businesses seek to streamline purchasing activities and reduce manual processing. Procurement software can automate requisitions, approvals, purchase orders, and invoice matching across different stages of the procurement cycle. This helps improve process consistency, reduce administrative work, and provide better control over purchasing activities.
The need for contract lifecycle management is increasing as organizations seek better control over supplier agreements and procurement contracts. Procurement software can support contract creation, approval, storage, renewal tracking, and compliance monitoring through a centralized system. Better visibility into contract terms helps businesses manage obligations and reduce the risk of missed renewals or non-compliance.01
Complex Management of Multiple Supplier Systems and Dependence on Accurate Supplier Data Restrains Market Expansion
Complex management of multiple supplier systems can make procurement processes difficult to coordinate. Different suppliers may use separate platforms, data formats, and workflows, creating challenges in consolidating procurement information. These challenges can increase operational complexity and restrain market growth.
Dependence on accurate supplier data can affect the efficiency of procurement software. Incomplete or outdated information on pricing, availability, delivery times, and supplier performance can lead to inaccurate procurement decisions. These requirements can increase administrative effort and limit the effectiveness of procurement software.01
Expansion of Procurement Software for Sustainable Sourcing and Spend Analytics Offers Growth Opportunities
The focus on responsible sourcing is creating opportunities for procurement software providers to serve manufacturers, retailers, and enterprises managing supplier networks. Thus, market players are offering sustainable procurement capabilities, generating revenue through software subscriptions, implementation services, and enterprise contracts.
The need for better control over organizational spending is creating opportunities for procurement software providers to serve finance teams, procurement departments, and large enterprises. Spend analytics tools can help businesses identify purchasing patterns. Companies can benefit by providing spend analysis solutions and creating revenue through platform subscriptions, analytics services, and enterprise agreements.01
Low User Adoption and Customization Maintenance Challenges Hinders Growth
Procurement software can face resistance from employees who are accustomed to manual purchasing methods, spreadsheets, or existing processes. Limited user engagement can reduce transaction volumes through the platform and weaken the benefits of automation. This can make it harder for providers to demonstrate value and expand usage across large organizations.
Procurement platforms may require frequent customization to support changing purchasing categories, organizational structures, reporting needs, and business processes. Extensive custom configurations can increase maintenance workloads and complicate software upgrades. These requirements can raise support costs and make long-term scalability more difficult for providers.Procurement Software Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Offering
The software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, driven by adoption of digital procurement platforms for supplier management, purchasing, sourcing, and spend tracking.
The services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, supported by the demand for implementation, integration, consulting, training, and technical support.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Deployment
The cloud segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, fueled by the scalability, accessibility, and real-time collaboration offered by cloud-based procurement platforms.
The on-premises segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, shaped by organizations that require greater control over procurement data and internal IT infrastructure.By Application Module
The procure-to-pay (P2P) segment accounted for a share of 24.6% in 2025 due to the use of digital tools to manage purchasing, purchase orders, invoice processing, approvals, and supplier payments.
The spend analysis segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, driven by the need to identify spending patterns, supplier costs, and opportunities for cost control.By End-Use Industry
The manufacturing & automotive segment accounted for a share of 18.6% in 2025, owing to the complex procurement requirements for raw materials, components, equipment, and supplier services.
The IT & telecom segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, led by the need to manage technology vendors, software licenses, hardware purchases, and service contracts.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Procurement Software Market Regional OutlookNorth America Procurement Software Market
North America: Market Dominance Led by Adotion of E-Procurement Platforms and Automated Purchasing Workflows
The North America procurement software market accounted for a share of 44.2% in 2025, supported by the use of e-procurement platforms and automated purchasing workflows.U.S. Procurement Software Market
The US procurement software market is shaped by the adoption of digital procurement management. The U.S. General Services Administration's OneGov initiative consolidated federal technology purchasing into unified agreements. This demonstrates the use of centralized digital procurement to simplify purchasing and improve spending management.Canada Procurement Software Market
The Canada procurement software market is expected to benefit from the continued modernization of federal procurement through the government's Electronic Procurement Solution (EPS) and CanadaBuys platform. Public Services and Procurement Canada plans to further evolve the platform, modernize supply arrangements and standing offers, improve professional service contract management, and strengthen procurement data collection, supporting continued demand for cloud-based sourcing, tender management, contract management, supplier management, and procurement analytics software.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Procurement Software Market
Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Shift toward Digital Purchase Order Management
The Asia Pacific procurement software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.India Procurement Software Market
The India procurement software market is shaped by digital purchase order management and supplier relationship management (SRM), as the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) provides an end-to-end digital procurement system covering order placement, invoicing, payments, and supplier participation.China Procurement Software Market
The China procurement software market is supported by the adoption of digital procurement and supplier management platforms, as enterprises are increasingly integrating cloud procurement systems with supplier collaboration, automated sourcing, purchase orders, and supplier risk monitoring.Japan Procurement Software Market
Japan's Digital Agency is expanding the Digital Marketplace (DMP), which enables government agencies to search, compare, and procure SaaS products through a centralized catalog. Electronic bidding and electronic contracts are being promoted through the government-wide Electronic Procurement System (GEPS). The DMP's catalog application period extends into February 2027, supporting continued adoption of digital procurement, supplier management, contract management, and e-procurement solutions across public sector organizations.Europe Procurement Software Market
Europe: Market Expansion Led by Adoption of Enterprise Resource Planning and Digital Procurement
The Europe procurement software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.UK Procurement Software Market
The UK procurement software market is supported by the integration of enterprise resource planning (ERP). The UK Government's Synergy Programme is implementing Oracle Cloud ERP to standardize finance and commercial processes across participating departments. The program is designed around automation, self-service, and integrated digital workflows.Germany Procurement Software Market
The Germany procurement software market is gaining traction from digital procurement and integrated purchasing platforms. The country is developing Marktplatz Deutschland, a centralized AI-supported procurement platform planned for federal rollout.Latin America Procurement Software Market
Latin America: Market Development Led by Standardized Portals
The Latin America procurement software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6%, during the forecast period. Brazil's revised National Digital Government Strategy includes the adoption of integrated public-procurement solutions through standardized portals and targets greater integration of GOV authentication with gov by 2027. The federal government is also expanding the Compras Executivo platform, with modules for contracts, annual procurement planning, and electronic bidding and direct contracting scheduled for implementation.
In Mexico, SAP Ariba enables Mexican businesses to manage sourcing, supplier collaboration, contracts, purchase orders, and invoices through connected cloud workflows. The platform helps procurement teams centralize supplier information and automate purchasing activities across business operations.Middle East & Africa Procurement Software Market
Middle East & Africa: Market Expansion Led by Established Frameworks
The Middle East & Africa procurement software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The UAE's 2027–2029 Strategic Plan includes a dedicated initiative to transform the government procurement journey through artificial intelligence, alongside continued development of smart, data-driven financial services.
South Africa's Strategic Procurement Framework also requires organizations to analyze spending, assess supply markets, identify potential suppliers, and develop sourcing strategies before procurement decisions are made.Competitive Landscape
The procurement software market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established enterprise software companies, procurement technology providers, cloud software companies, and specialized procurement solution providers. Key players such as SAP SE (SAP Ariba), Coupa Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, JAGGAER, and Ivalua Inc. are estimated to account for approximately 25–30% of the global procurement software market share.
Established players compete mainly through procurement automation, supplier management, spend analytics, contract management, cloud platforms, and enterprise software integration. Emerging and regional players in the procurement software market ecosystem focus on specialized solutions, procurement analytics, and application-specific procurement technologies.List of Key and Emerging Players in Procurement Software Market SAP SE (SAP Ariba) Coupa Software Inc. Oracle Corporation JAGGAER Ivalua Inc. GEP Worldwide Zycus Inc. Basware Oyj Workday, Inc. Microsoft Corporation Infor Inc. Epicor Software CorporationKey Industry Developments August 2026 Deloitte and Ivalua formed an alliance to modernize direct and indirect source-to-pay (S2P) processes and supplier management using Ivalua's Enterprise AI Platform. May 2026 Coupa acquired Tonkean, an AI-native intake and orchestration platform. April 2026 Coupa signed a five-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to deploy AI-driven spend management ScopeSegmentation By Offering 2
- Software Services
- Cloud On-Premises
- e-Sourcing Contract Management Spend Analysis Procure-to-Pay Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Catalog Management
- Retail & E-Commerce Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Automotive BFSI IT & Telecom Oil & Gas Energy & Utilities Transportation & Logistics Government & Public Sector Others
- U.S. Canada
- U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux
- China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia
- UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria
- Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia
Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic ObjectivesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The procurement software market size is valued at USD 10.17 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 20.88 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 44.2% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are SAP SE (SAP Ariba), Coupa Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, JAGGAER, Ivalua Inc., GEP Worldwide, Zycus Inc., Basware Oyj, Workday, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Infor Inc., and Epicor Software Corporation. The procurement software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment