Angiography Devices Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Angiography Devices Market Size & Share Analysis

The global angiography devices market size was valued at USD 11.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 12.21 billion in 2026 to USD 18.67 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated angiography market with a share of 39.41% in 2025.

Angiography devices are medical equipment used to visualize blood vessels and assess blood flow by using contrast agents and imaging technologies, such as X-rays. These devices help healthcare professionals identify blood vessel blockages and other vascular conditions. Angiography devices are tracked under HSN Code 9018 (instruments and appliances used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences) and SIC Code 3845 (electromedical and electrotherapeutic apparatus).

The angiography devices market demand is driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing number of diagnostic and interventional procedures, and need for accurate vascular imaging. Healthcare providers are adopting advanced imaging systems with improved image quality and real time visualization, contributing to angiography devices market growth.

Angiography Devices Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 11.58 Billion2026 Market Size USD 12.21 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 18.67 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 5.45%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 38.6% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 6.82%Segment Insights By Product Leading Segment Angiographic Systems Market Share in 2025By Technology Fastest-growing Segment CT CAGRBy Application Leading Segment Coronary Market Share in 2025By End User Fastest-growing Segment Ambulatory Surgical Centers CAGR

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Advanced X-Ray Imaging in Angiography Systems

The angiography devices market analysis shows that it is moving toward advanced X-ray imaging systems with improved image clarity. These systems help clinicians visualize blood vessels during cardiovascular diagnostics. This trend is shaping medical imaging through more precise diagnostic imaging capabilities.

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Image Guided Endovascular Procedures

Angiography devices are becoming more closely integrated with image-guided endovascular procedures. Real-time imaging in the catheterization laboratory helps clinicians guide catheters and perform vascular intervention. This development is strengthening the role of angiography systems in minimally invasive cardiovascular care.

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Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the angiography devices market share, given its direct exposure to fluctuations in medical-grade electronics, X-ray tubes, flat-panel detectors, imaging systems, precision components, and specialized semiconductors. The market is expected to experience a Capacity-Constrained Recovery, as specialized component shortages, lengthy manufacturing cycles, and complex device assembly can delay production and installations even when healthcare facilities are ready to purchase equipment. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45%, but supply chain constraints could reduce growth by approximately 1.5 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 3.95%. As supply conditions normalize through improved component availability, more reliable manufacturing, and smoother equipment distribution, market growth is expected to gradually return to 5.45%.

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In August 2026, Conavi Medical Corp. completed a CAD 10 million (approximately USD 7.3 million) public offering to support the U.S. commercialization of its Novasight Hybrid intravascular imaging system, which combines intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) for coronary artery imaging; the financing is relevant to the broader cardiovascular imaging segment but is not specifically earmarked for conventional angiography devices.

Angiography Devices Market Dynamics 01

Vascular Disease Diagnosis and Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Angiography Devices Market

The need for detailed vascular imaging is supporting the use of angiography devices to identify conditions such as arterial blockages, aneurysms, and narrowed blood vessels. Angiographic catheters deliver contrast material into targeted vessels, while digital subtraction angiography (DSA) helps visualize blood vessels by removing background structures from images. These diagnostic requirements are supporting the use of angiography systems across hospitals and specialized imaging centers.

Interventional radiology procedures rely on real-time vascular imaging to guide minimally invasive treatments. Physicians use angiography devices and specialized catheters to navigate blood vessels and perform procedures such as embolization and other endovascular interventions. The need for precise image guidance during these procedures is supporting the use of angiographic imaging systems and related devices in interventional care.

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Radiation Exposure Concerns and Risk of Contrast-Related Complications Restrain Market Expansion

Radiation exposure during angiography procedures can raise safety concerns for patients and healthcare professionals. The need to minimize radiation exposure requires additional safety measures and careful control of imaging time. These concerns can limit the use of angiography in certain cases and slow wider adoption.

Risks associated with contrast agents can complicate angiography procedures, particularly for patients with kidney impairment or a history of allergic reactions. These risks may require additional screening, precautions, or alternative imaging methods. Such limitations can restrict procedure suitability and slow market expansion.

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Catheterization Laboratory Upgrades and Advanced Vascular Imaging Solutions Create Opportunities for Angiography Devices Market Players

Catheterization laboratory upgrades offer opportunities for angiography device manufacturers to supply modern imaging systems and related equipment. Hospitals can equip these laboratories with advanced angiography systems to support procedures involving the heart and blood vessels. Medical device companies can provide integrated imaging equipment and laboratory solutions to healthcare facilities upgrading their cardiovascular care services.

Advanced vascular imaging provides another opportunity for angiography device manufacturers. Improved imaging capabilities can help clinicians visualize blood vessels and guide vascular intervention procedures. Companies can develop imaging systems with enhanced image quality, flexible viewing options, and features that support accurate assessment during diagnostic and interventional procedures.

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Imaging System Integration and Workflow Coordination Challenges Affect Angiography Devices Market Growth

Integrating angiography devices with hospital information systems, picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and other imaging equipment can be challenging. Differences in software platforms and data formats can complicate image sharing and access to patient records, creating difficulties for healthcare facilities managing connected imaging environments.

Coordinating angiography procedures across interventional teams, imaging specialists, and hospital departments can also be complex. Scheduling procedure rooms, aligning staff availability, and managing patient movement require close coordination, particularly in hospitals handling multiple cardiovascular and vascular procedures. These operational demands can complicate the integration of angiography systems into existing clinical workflows.

Angiography Devices Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product

The angiographic systems segment accounted for a share of 42.8% in 2025, owing to their central role in visualizing blood vessels and guiding minimally invasive procedures. Their widespread use in cardiovascular and vascular interventions supports the segment's leading position.

The incision closure devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period. Their role in achieving hemostasis and closing arterial access sites after angiography procedures supports segment growth.

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By Technology

The X-ray segment accounted for a share of 45.9% in 2025, owing to its established use in real-time vascular imaging during diagnostic and interventional procedures. Its ability to provide detailed images of blood vessels supports its leading position.

The CT segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. Improvements in CT angiography support detailed, less invasive assessment of blood vessels.

By Application

The coronary segment accounted for a share of 36.5% in 2025, owing to the widespread use of angiography to assess coronary artery disease and guide cardiac interventions. Its role in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular conditions supports its leading position.

The cerebral segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period. The use of angiography to identify and assess cerebrovascular conditions supports segment growth.

By End User

The hospitals segment accounted for a share of 62.8% in 2025, owing to their established angiography facilities and ability to perform complex diagnostic and interventional procedures. Their role in treating patients with cardiovascular and vascular conditions supports the segment's leading position.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period. The use of outpatient settings for selected minimally invasive procedures supports segment growth.

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North America Angiography Devices Market

North America: Market Dominance Anchored by Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics and Minimally Invasive Endovascular Procedures

The North America angiography devices market accounted for the largest regional share of 38.6% in 2025. The region has an established cardiovascular care infrastructure and widespread use of angiography systems for cardiovascular di procedures.

United States Angiography Devices Market

The United States angiography devices market benefits from investments in cardiovascular diagnostics. For instance, Rochester General Hospital upgraded its cardiac diagnostics laboratory through a modernization project involving infrastructure and equipment improvements. These upgrades strengthen the hospital's capacity to perform diagnostic cardiac catheterization and support endovascular procedures, including coronary interventions.

Canada Angiography Devices Market

Canada's angiography devices market is benefiting from expanded access to cardiovascular diagnostics and minimally invasive treatment. Niagara Health opened a new angiography suite at Marotta Family Hospital, enabling diagnostic cardiac catheterization and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The facility supports the identification and treatment of coronary artery disease through image-guided procedures, while expanding access to specialized cardiovascular care in the Niagara region.

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Asia Pacific Angiography Devices Market

Asia Pacific: Market Expansion Fueled by Presence of Advanced Cardiovascular Care and Precision Guided Interventional Imaging

The Asia Pacific angiography devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Angiography Devices Market

Japan's angiography devices market reflects continued product development in image-guided cardiovascular and vascular procedures. Canon Medical offers its Alphenix/Evolve Edition angiography system for cardiac, neurological, and other vascular interventions. Its imaging capabilities support physicians during complex procedures that require detailed visualization of blood vessels.

China Angiography Devices Market

China's angiography devices market is linked to hospital investment in imaging systems for minimally invasive vascular procedures. The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University issued a procurement tender for a digital subtraction angiography (DSA) X-ray system, with Philips Healthcare Systems Netherlands B.V. identified as the proposed winning manufacturer.

India Angiography Devices Market

The India angiography devices market is expected to benefit from government initiatives aimed at expanding domestic medical-device manufacturing and reducing import dependence. The Scheme for Strengthening of Medical Device Industry offers capital support for domestic production of key components, finished devices and accessories, while the ongoing medical device PLI scheme covers radiology and imaging as well as cardio-respiratory devices and catheters.

Europe Angiography Devices Market

Europe Market Development Led by Focus on Expanding Diagnostic Coronary Angiography

The Europe angiography devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period.

Germany Angiography Devices Market

The German market is led by the use of advanced imaging in cardiac catheterization and the treatment of complex coronary artery disease. The University Medical Center Freiburg introduced the ARTIS icono angiography system at its Heart Center in Bad Krozingen.

UK Angiography Devices Market

The UK angiography devices market is expected to benefit from continued NHS investment in diagnostic and interventional infrastructure. In January 2026, Supply Chain Coordination Limited established atheterisation laboratory tools, specialised diagnostic software, managed sera national framework agreement covering advanced angiography equipment, cvices, and mobile or relocatable catheterisation laboratories, supporting procurement and deployment of angiography technologies across the UK healthcare system.

Latin America Angiography Devices Market

Latin America: Market Shaped by Adoption of Digital Subtraction Angiography Technology

The Latin America angiography devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period. In Mexico, investments in public hospital equipment are expected to expand access to vascular imaging and image-guided interventions. The use of digital subtraction angiography (DSA) can help clinicians visualize blood vessels and identify vascular abnormalities. These developments are creating opportunities for angiography device deployment across the region Brazil, the angiography devices market is shaped by the use of vascular imaging for diagnosing and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. Digital subtraction angiography enables detailed visualization of blood vessels by removing background structures from X-ray images.

Middle East and Africa Angiography Devices Market

Middle East and Africa: Market Growth Shaped by Enhanced X-ray Imaging Technologies

The Middle East and Africa angiography devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period. In the UAE, hospital investment in angiography equipment can expand access to vascular imaging and image-guided procedures. In South Africa, public sector procurement of biplane catheterization laboratory imaging systems is creating opportunities to expand angiography capacity and support complex cardiovascular interventions.

Competitive Landscape

The angiography devices market competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, with established medical imaging companies, diagnostic equipment manufacturers, and interventional technology providers. Key players such as GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Medtronic plc accounted for approximately 45% of the global angiograohy devices market share.

Established players compete mainly through imaging precision, advanced visualization technologies, product portfolios, system integration, and global distribution networks. Emerging and regional players in the angiography devices market ecosystem focus on cost effective imaging systems, specialized equipment, localized services, and customized solutions to strengthen their market presence.

Angiographic Systems Consumables

MRI CT X-ray

Cerebral Carotid Peripheral Aortic Coronary

Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Angiography Devices Market GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (US) Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan) Medtronic plc (Ireland) Abbott (US) Terumo Corporation (Japan) B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Cordis Corporation (US) Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China) Bracco S.p.A. (Italy)Key Industry Developments in the Angiography Devices Market June 2026: GE HealthCare introduced upgrade pathways for its Allia interventional imaging systems, allowing hospitals to access newer technologies while retaining existing infrastructure. GE HealthCare (Global English) May 2026: Siemens Healthineers received FDA clearance for six Artis interventional imaging systems featuring Optiq AI, which uses deep learning to optimize image quality in real time. Siemens Healthineers USA May 2026: Philips introduced SmartIQ for its Azurion image-guided therapy systems, combining improved coronary image quality with an ultra-low-dose protocol designed to reduce X-ray exposure. Philips April 2026: Siemens Healthineers began local production of the Artis One Edition X angiography system at its Bengaluru facility, expanding its manufacturing operations in IndiaReport ScopeSegmentation By Product 2By Technology 3By Application 5By End User 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (US) · Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) · Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) · Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan) · Medtronic plc (Ireland)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The angiography devices market size is valued at USD 12.21 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 18.67 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.6% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Medtronic plc, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, and Bracco S.p.A. The angiography devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.