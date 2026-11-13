Metalsource Mining (CSE: MSM) Maintains Exploration Momentum At Silver Hill Amid Planned COO Transition

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM ) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z).

Metalsource announced a management transition that maintains continuity across its technical and operational teams as exploration activities advance at the Silver Hill Project in North Carolina.

As part of a previously planned management transition, Tom Kleeberg has resigned as Chief Operating Officer, effective November 10, 2026, and will continue supporting Metalsource as an independent consultant. Metalsource thanks Mr. Kleeberg for his contributions over the past year and looks forward to his continued involvement in property relations, infrastructure coordination and site-related matters.

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Project Geologist Dale Moore, who has been instrumental in guiding the Company's drilling program, will continue to direct and coordinate exploration activities alongside Metalsource's technical and field teams. With two drill rigs operating and larger stepouts targeting extensions beyond the historic mine workings, the Company remains focused on investigating the broader scale of the Silver Hill polymetallic system.

Joe Cullen, Chief Executive Officer of Metalsource Mining, commented:

Tom Kleeberg commented:

Mr. Kleeberg will continue working with the Company as an independent contractor, providing support for property owner relations, land-related activities, logistics, site infrastructure, security and environmental matters.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining Inc. is a U.S.-focused precious and critical metals exploration company advancing the Silver Hill Project in North Carolina, widely recognized as America's first silver mine. A historically producing mining district dating back to 1839, Silver Hill produced silver, gold, lead and zinc during the formative years of the American mining industry and remains one of the most historically significant mining assets in the United States.

The Company is focused on expanding known mineralization, advancing toward a modern resource estimate, and unlocking the broader potential of the Silver Hill district through systematic drilling, geological modeling and modern exploration techniques.

Metalsource Mining

America's First Silver Mine. Modern Exploration. Historic Opportunity.

For further information, please contact:

Joe Cullen CEO - Metalsource Mining Inc.

Tel: (778) 919-8615

Email:...

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