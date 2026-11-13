Daily Gold Trading Report - Friday, November 13, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Gold is steadying near $3,910 this morning after Thursday's 3% slide took it under $4,000. The bias is Bearish, with $3,937 as the line in the sand.

Friday's session is open and gold is trading near $3,910, up from an overnight low near $3,859 after closing the New York session near $3,937 on Thursday. The TradingView 1-hour capture printed $3,909.020 and the 30-minute capture printed $3,910.085 at 07:07 to 07:08 PKT, both with a fully visible price axis.

The intraday map

The map for today is drawn from this morning's session and the week's structure. Resistance stacks at $4,000 (R4), the psychological level and the November 12 high, then $3,969 (R3), yesterday's S1, $3,937 (R2), the November 12 New York close, and $3,925 (R1), the November 12 daily low. The pivot sits at $3,910, this morning's live spot at the TradingView capture. Below, $3,900 (S1) is round-number support under the bounce, $3,870 (S2) is the 52-week low from October 29, $3,859 (S3) is the overnight low, and $3,800 (S4) is round-number support below. The bias is Bearish: the CPI print broke the market below $4,000 and gold has now spent three sessions under the 21-day moving average, with the 50-day crossing below the 100-day on Monday. A sustained hourly close back above $3,937 flips the bias to Neutral toward $3,969; a sustained hourly close below $3,900 opens $3,870, then $3,859, then $3,800.

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Why the macro tape turned

The Federal Reserve held its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00% on October 28, in a 10-2 decision, with two policymakers favouring an immediate 25 basis point increase. Chair Kevin Warsh said inflation has stayed above target for about six years and gave no guidance on the next meeting. The next decision is due December 8 to 9, and the October inflation report has hardened the hike case decisively: headline CPI rose 0.4% in October against 0.3% expected, after 0.6% in September, and core CPI rose 0.3% against 0.2% expected, a third straight 0.3% print. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said a 50 basis point hike in December may be necessary, and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan supported at least two additional 25 basis point increases to address persistent inflationary pressures. CME FedWatch now prices a December hike at 100%, with about 85% odds on a 25 basis point move and about 14.5% on a 50 basis point move, and markets see a 62% chance of 50 basis points of tightening across the next two meetings, up from 10% a week ago. The October jobs report also stays in the picture: payrolls up 165,000 against about 65,000 expected, unemployment down to 4.1% from 4.2%. Today's docket brings the October Producer Price Index at 13:30 UTC, the key release of the day, plus Fed speakers.

The 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 5.00% after rising for three consecutive days, with the 30-year around 5.35% to 5.37%, and one tracker puts the 10-year at 4.88%, up 2 basis points on the day. Holding non-yielding gold while the 10-year pays about 5% carries a real opportunity cost, and that cost jumped on Tuesday and stayed high through Thursday. The dollar index rose about 0.75% on Thursday to above 103, its highest level since April 2025 and a 19-month high, after gaining more than 1% over the previous two sessions. Gold fell against that dollar strength for a third straight day, and silver fell with it, down about 3.8% on Thursday to near $50.

Crude oil jumped on Thursday as Middle East supply risks came back to the front. West Texas Intermediate settled at $88.74 a barrel, up $2.21 or 2.6%, on growing views that negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at ending hostilities are bogging down. The driver is the Strait of Hormuz: Iran announced that four oil tankers had been hit by explosions in the strait, and Yemen's Houthi group claimed attacks on pump facilities on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline and oil facilities in Yanbu on the Red Sea coast. President Trump said on Thursday that the United States does not need a deal with Iran, tempering hopes for a swift resolution. The strait is the chokepoint for roughly a fifth of global crude shipments, and shipping insurance for Gulf routes has risen sharply since March. US inventory data leaned bearish, with EIA figures showing crude stocks rose last week against expectations for a decline. Higher oil feeds inflation expectations and the case for another Fed hike, which pressures gold, while a fresh Hormuz incident can push oil and gold up together on the haven bid. In Ukraine, President Putin began peace talks at the Kremlin on Thursday with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the US negotiation representatives, and European natural gas prices are trading above 100 euros per megawatt-hour with German storage at 61%.

What to watch today

Today brings the October Producer Price Index at 13:30 UTC, the key release of the day, plus Fed speakers, and traders also watch the Strait of Hormuz headlines for any fresh shipping incident. It is a day for watching whether the $3,900 level holds or gives way.

Thursday's confirmation: gold fell about 3% for a third straight down day, with December futures settling at $3,885.30, down $115.20, and spot touching about $3,859 overnight before steadying near $3,910 this morning The break that matters: gold closed Thursday near $3,937, under every major daily moving average, after the hot October CPI print plus Waller's 50 basis point hint broke the structure that held Monday's rally together The Fed picture: a December hike is now fully priced on CME FedWatch, with about 85% odds on a 25 basis point move and about 14.5% on a 50 basis point move, after Fed Governor Waller said a 50 basis point hike may be necessary and Dallas Fed President Logan backed at least two more increases Yields and the dollar: the 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 5.00% after rising for three straight days, and the dollar index rose about 0.75% on Thursday to above 103, its highest since April 2025 and a 19-month high Oil jumped: West Texas Intermediate settled at $88.74 a barrel, up $2.21 or 2.6%, as Iran reported four tankers hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz and Houthi forces claimed attacks on Saudi pipeline and Yanbu facilities Bullish trigger: a soft PPI print, a dovish Fed speaker, or a fresh Hormuz headline revives the haven bid, with a sustained hourly close above $3,937 (R2) as the trigger and $3,969 (R3), then $4,000 (R4), as targets Bearish trigger: a hot PPI print or hawkish Fed commentary keeps the pressure on, with a sustained hourly close below $3,900 (S1) as the trigger and $3,870 (S2), then $3,859 (S3), then $3,800 (S4), as targets

About the author: I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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