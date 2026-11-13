Oil And Gas Stock Kelt Exploration (TSX: KEL) Makes TSX Top Gainer List On Strong Third Quarter

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including energy stocks issues a news and trading alert for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL ).

Kelt Exploration reported its financial and operating results to shareholders for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The stock makes the TSX top gainer list today following the news, currently trading at $11.43 +0.87 (+8.24%), with a morning high of $11.68.

Kelt's average production for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 47,970 BOE per day, up 27% from average production of 37,710 BOE per day during the corresponding period in 2025. Production for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was weighted 41.5% oil and NGLs and 58.5% gas.

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As previously reported, Kelt had production shut-in during the third quarter for various gas plant maintenance and repairs. The Progress Gas Plant was shut-in for approximately 18 days, the MacMahon Gas Plant was shut-in for approximately 23 days and the Albright Gas Plant was shut-in for 67 days during the quarter. The impact of these third-party operated gas plant shut-ins reduced the Company's production by 8,000 to 9,000 BOE per day during the third quarter. The MacMahon Gas Plant returned to operations on October 19, 2026.

The operator of the Albright Gas Plant has notified Kelt that it expects the plant to re-commence operations by November 27, 2026. Kelt will be submitting an insurance claim under its contingent business interruption insurance policy for financial losses associated with the unplanned outage. The availability, timing and amount of any recovery, however, has not yet been approved by the insurer.

Kelt's realized average oil price during the third quarter of 2026 was $113.31 per barrel, up 33% from $84.91 per barrel in the third quarter of 2025. The realized average NGLs price during the third quarter of 2026 was $46.26 per barrel, up 37% from $33.70 per barrel in the same quarter of 2025. Kelt's realized average gas price for the third quarter of 2026 was $1.98 per Mcf, up 16% from $1.71 per Mcf in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, petroleum and natural gas sales were $193.3 million and adjusted funds from operations was $106.3 million ($0.51 per common share, diluted), compared to $110.4 million and $44.6 million ($0.22 per common share, diluted) respectively, in the third quarter of 2025.

Net capital expenditures incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2026, were $91.1 million. During the quarter, the Company spent $58.0 million on drill and complete operations and $33.4 million on facilities, pipelines and equipment.

On September 30, 2026, the Company had net debt of $227.0 million. Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter of 2026 are expected to be less than forecasted funds from operations for the quarter. Despite significant third-party processing interruptions as a result of the third-party operated gas plant shut ins during the third quarter, Kelt is expected to generate approximately $427.0 million of adjusted funds from operations in 2026 and apply fourth quarter free cash flow towards reducing its net debt to approximately $153.0 million by year-end, representing approximately 0.4 times adjusted funds from operations.

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