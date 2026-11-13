Newsmax Inc (NYSE: NMAX) Soars On Third Quarter News - Strongest Quarter In History

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas for over 25 years issues a news and trading alert for Newsmax Inc (NYSE: NMAX ).

The stock makes the NYSE top percentage list today on news, currently trading at $9.31 +2.02 (+27.71%), with a morning high of $9.99.

Newsmax today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Delivered third quarter audience reach of 22.5 million total viewers, including 9.1 million Adults 35-64, reinforcing Newsmax's position as the fourth highest-rated cable news channel and #2 in cable news audience engagement among Adults 35-64. Grew total social media followers 13% year-over-year to 26.8 million as of September 30, 2026, further strengthening the Company's multi-platform audience ecosystem. Broadened the availability of Newsmax with the launch on AFN Now, the streaming service of the American Forces Network, and additional carriage agreements with independent cable operators, while the Newsmax+ library grew to more than 700 licensed and original documentaries and specials. Advanced previously signed international brand license agreements toward launch, with Newsmax Ukraine going live on November 1, 2026 and Newsmax en Espanol expanding its streaming distribution in the United States, while 2026 international licensing revenues remain on track to increase 344% year-over-year to approximately $16 million, strengthening the Newsmax brand, which is available in more than 100 countries worldwide.

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Newsmax Inc. operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 50 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 26 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."