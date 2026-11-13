Minnesota Power Seeks 17.8% Rate Hike After Blackrock Takeover, Just One Year After Advocates Warn Of Higher Bills

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including energy stocks issues a news alert from The Private Equity Stakeholder Project (PESP),

Just one day after a one-year rate freeze conditional with BlackRock's takeover of Minnesota Power expired, the utilityannounced it is seeking a 17.8% rate increase, totaling $134 million in additional annual revenue.

The request comes a year after the Private Equity Stakeholder Project (PESP)warned that BlackRock's acquisition of Minnesota Power's parent company, ALLETE, could lead to higher electricity bills. Those concerns were echoed by Administrative Law Judge Megan McKenzie, who recommended rejecting the acquisition after reviewing the investors' confidential financial projections.

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In her2025 findings, McKenzie warned that the investors' internal documents established they were planning "significant rate increases that will likely exceed the long-run rate of inflation." She concluded the deal created "an unacceptable risk of rate increase and rate shock in a critical and economically vulnerable area of Minnesota."

Despite those warnings, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission unanimously approved the acquisition in October 2025, accepting a one-year rate freeze among the deal's consumer protections.

Minnesota Power's rate request comes as private equity firms pursue other major utility acquisitions across the country. BlackRock is leading an acquisition of AES Corporation, which owns major electric utilities in Ohio and Indiana, simultaneously AES Ohio isseeking a $143 million rate increase and Indiana regulators arereopening AES Indiana's rate case to consider how the merger may impact rates. In New Mexico, regulators are still reviewing Blackstone Infrastructure's proposed acquisition of TXNM Energy, with evidentiary hearings scheduled to begin in January 2027.

Minnesota Power's proposed increase remains subject to regulatory review, and its approval is not guaranteed. But the request raises questions about whether temporary rate freezes and other concessions are sufficient to protect utility customers from the long-term financial pressures associated with private equity ownership.

Private Equity Stakeholder Project

The Private Equity Stakeholder Project (PESP) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring transparency and accountability to the private equity industry and help empower impacted communities. Follow PESP atpestakeholder and on X/Twitter @PEstakeholder.

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