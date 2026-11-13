MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Hitachi Executive Chairman Toshiaki Higashihara receives the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, Fourth Class, from the Republic of Estonia







TOKYO, November 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi") today announced that Toshiaki Higashihara, Director, Executive Chairman, Representative Executive Officer, Hitachi Ltd.,received the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, Fourth Class, from the Republic of Estonia("Estonia") in February 2026. The decoration, one of Estonia's highest orders, is conferred on foreign nationals who have made significant contributions to the country. At a ceremony held in Tokyo on October 30, Ambassador of Estonia to Japan Andres Unga presented the decorationto Higashihara.

In 2024, Higashihara served as Chairperson of the 32nd EU-Japan Fest Japan Committee. Through support for cultural and artistic activities in Europe, including in Tartu, Estonia, one of the European Capitals of Culture that year, he worked to promote exchange between Japan and Europe. The decoration recognizes his contributions to the development of cooperation between Estonia and Japan and his support for cultural activities.

Comment from Toshiaki Higashihara, Director, Executive Chairman, Representative Executive Officer, Hitachi, Ltd.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the prestigious Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, Fourth Class, from Estonia. I accept this distinction with sincere gratitude to the many people whose dedication has advanced cultural and artistic exchange, particularly through EU Japan Fest. Culture and the arts have a unique power to connect people across national borders and languages, fostering deeper mutual understanding. I hope artists will have even greater opportunities to flourish, inspiring new collaborations and creative endeavors. Encouraged by this honor, I will continue working to deepen cooperation with Estonia across a broad range of fields-from culture and the arts to business-and to strengthen the bonds between Japan and Estonia, and between Japan and Europe."

EU-Japan Fest Japan Committee



About Hitachi

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology), and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to aharmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors-Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries-as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at .

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Sectors: Daily News, Regional