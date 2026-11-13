UEFA Sets Up Human Rights Board For Euro 2028

MENAFN - Gulf Times) UEFA has established a Human Rights Advisory Board to provide independent oversight and advice during the planning and delivery of Euro 2028, the governing body said on Friday.

The board will serve as a platform for constructive dialogue, external scrutiny and specialist guidance on identifying, preventing and mitigating human rights risks linked to the tournament.

The initiative builds on UEFA's previous work with Human Rights Advisory Boards established for Euro 2024 in Germany and Women's Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

"The Human Rights Advisory Board brings valuable independent perspectives and constructive challenge, helping us stay proactive as preparations progress and ensuring our commitments translate into meaningful action," UEFA vice-president and board chair Laura McAllister said.

Euro 2028 will be jointly hosted by England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales

UEFA vice-president Laura McAllister Euro 2028