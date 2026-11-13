FACTBOX-New Manchester United Manager Mauricio Pochettino
PLAYING CAREER
* The centre back began his career with Newell's Old Boys in 1988 and won the Argentine Primera Division in 1991.
* Signed for Spain's Espanyol in 1994, making over 200 appearances and winning the King's Cup before joining Paris St Germain in 2001.
* Made his Argentina debut in 1999 and earned 20 caps.
* Pochettino rejoined Espanyol in 2004 after a brief spell at Bordeaux and won a second King's Cup in 2006 before retiring at 34.
COACHING CAREER
* After retirement, Pochettino had a stint as assistant manager of Espanyol's women's side.
* In January 2009, he took charge of the Espanyol men's side who were third-bottom and took them to 10th in LaLiga.
* Espanyol narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Europa League in 2011, with Pochettino developing a reputation for bringing young players through the academy.
* At the start of 2012-13, Pochettino expressed concerns about the club's financial situation, and left with the team bottom of LaLiga in November 2012.
SOUTHAMPTON
* Pochettino replaced Nigel Adkins as manager of newly-promoted Premier League side Southampton in January 2013.
* Despite being relatively unknown in England, Pochettino guided the club to a 14th-place finish after adopting a high-pressing, attacking style of play and continuing to develop home-grown talent.
* Pochettino led Southampton to eighth in the 2013-14 season, their joint-highest Premier League finish at the time.
* With a year left on his contract and uncertainty surrounding key players, Pochettino joined Tottenham Hotspur.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
* Spurs finished fifth in his first season, also reaching the League Cup final.
* They finished third in 2015-16 to claim a Champions League spot for the first time since 2010-11.
* Pochettino continued to foster young talent and the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Eric Dier blossomed at the club.
* The Argentine penned a five-year deal in May 2016 and Tottenham maintained their upward trajectory, finishing second and then third again.
* Pochettino, dubbed 'Magic' by the Tottenham faithful, signed another five-year contract in May 2018.
* Despite operating with a lower transfer budget than other clubs and playing at Wembley while their new stadium was built, Spurs reached their first Champions League final, losing 2-0 to Liverpool.
* A poor start to the 2019-20 campaign and a 7-2 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich led to his sacking.
PARIS ST GERMAIN
* Ligue 1 champions PSG appointed him head coach in January 2021.
* He won the French Cup and French Super Cup in 2021 before securing the Ligue 1 title the following season.
* PSG were knocked out of the 2021-22 Champions League in the last 16 and Pochettino was sacked at the end of the season.
CHELSEA
* He arrived at Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 campaign as the club's big-spending new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital looked to freshen things up after a 12th-placed finish.
* After a poor start, he turned things around and they won their last five league games to qualify for Europe.
* They also reached the League Cup final, losing to Liverpool.
* Pochettino left the club by mutual consent after one season in charge.
UNITED STATES
* He took over as the US men's national team head coach in September 2024.
* Pochettino led them to the semi-finals of CONCACAF Nations League before a runners-up finish at the 2025 Gold Cup with a relatively inexperienced side.
* Co-hosts US topped their 2026 World Cup group before losing to Belgium in the last-16.
* In August 2026, Pochettino signed a new contract until 2030.
* He will take charge at United following the national team's double-header with Haiti.Mauricio Pochettino Manchester United Manager PSG
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