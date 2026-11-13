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Azerbaijani Judoka Gultaj Mammadaliyeva Wins Bronze At Zagreb Grand Prix


Date: 2026-11-13 02:16:20

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijani judoka Gultaj Mammadaliyeva has won a bronze medal at the Grand Prix tournament in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

Competing in the under-52 kg weight category, Mammadaliyeva defeated Croatia's Tihea Topolovec and Chinese Taipei's Pin-Hsien Tseng to reach the quarterfinals.

At this stage, she lost to Hungary's Róza Györtyás and moved into the repechage round, where she defeated Kosovo's Fatjona Kasapi. In the bronze medal bout, the Azerbaijani judoka overcame Italy's Ilaria Finestrone to secure third place.

Another Azerbaijani representative, Nizami Imranov, competing in the under-66 kg category, also came close to winning a medal. He defeated France's Daki Bouba, Italy's Matteo Piras, and Morocco's Abderrahmane Boushita.

However, Imranov lost to Brazil's Ronaldo Lima in the semifinal. Due to an injury, he was unable to compete in the bronze medal match and finished fifth overall.

Two other Azerbaijani judokas were eliminated in their opening bouts. Turan Bayramov (66 kg) lost to Germany's Florian Bekeri, while Murad Muradli (60 kg) was defeated by France's Luka Mkheidze.

The Grand Prix tournament in Zagreb will run until November 15.

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Trend News Agency

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