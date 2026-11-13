Powerstep® Expands Orthotic Innovation With New Supination Insoles

The PowerStep® Supination Insole features an integrated support system designed specifically for the unique biomechanics of supinated feet.

New orthotic insole combines targeted lateral support, high-arch support and forefoot pressure relief to address the unique needs of supinated feet.

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Foundation Wellness, the maker of PowerStep®, a trusted leader in foot care and orthotic solutions, launched its new PowerStep® Supination Insoles in November, bringing a specialized over-the-counter orthotic solution to consumers with supinated feet. Designed to address the distinct biomechanics of supination, the new insole combines lateral support, structured high-arch support, forefoot pressure relief and cushioning in one integrated design.

While many insoles are designed to address overpronation, the PowerStep Supination Insole takes a different approach. Supinated feet tend to roll outward, which can affect how pressure and impact are distributed across the foot. The PowerStep Supination Insole was designed specifically around these needs, providing targeted support to promote a more balanced and comfortable foundation.

“People who supinate need more than additional cushioning or a higher arch,” said Luke Spoerlein, Innovation Manager.“We designed the PowerStep Supination Insole to address how pressure moves across the entire foot. By combining targeted lateral support, structured high-arch support and forefoot pressure relief, we're able to provide a more complete solution for a foot type that has traditionally had fewer over-the-counter options.”

The PowerStep Supination Insole combines several targeted technologies within one prefabricated orthotic. An extended lateral wedge helps shift weight slightly inward to counteract excessive outward rolling and support a more balanced foot position. A high-arch support shell provides increased contact beneath the arch to help distribute pressure across a greater surface area and create a more stable foundation.

The design also incorporates a dancer's pad with a first ray cutout to help offload pressure, cushion the central forefoot and encourage more natural movement. Shock-absorbing cushioning adds comfort and impact protection for more rigid, high-arched feet.

The PowerStep Supination Insoles were developed in collaboration with Dr. Alan Bass, DPM; Dr. Nick Campitelli, DPM; Dr. Sarah Haller, DPM; and Dr. Nicole Graf, DPM, bringing together clinical expertise and PowerStep's experience in developing supportive orthotic solutions.

The PowerStep Supination Insoles launched in November and are available at an MSRP of $64.95.

About PowerStep® and Foundation Wellness

PowerStep, the #1 podiatrist-recommended brand of orthotic insoles, is manufactured by Foundation Wellness, a global leader in consumer health and wellness products. For more than 30 years, PowerStep has combined podiatric expertise, innovative design and quality manufacturing to create supportive solutions for a wide range of foot types and conditions.

Kayla Boyet

Foundation Wellness

+1 888-237-3668

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PowerStep® Expands Orthotic Innovation with New Supination Insoles News Provided By Foundation Wellness November 13, 2026, 19:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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