Kinaxis Named A Leader In Five 2026 IDC Marketscapes For Worldwide Supply Chain Planning

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain planning and orchestration, today announced it has been named a Leader in five 2026 IDC MarketScape vendor assessments for worldwide supply chain planning. The recognition spans the overall market and four industries - discrete industries, process industries, consumer packaged goods and life sciences industries - all served by a single platform, Kinaxis Maestro®, the company's AI-powered supply chain orchestration platform.

"Supply chain leaders don't need a better forecast once a month. They need to know what changed this morning, what it means across the business, and what to do about it," said Andrew Bell, Chief Product Officer of Kinaxis. "I believe being named a Leader across five IDC MarketScape vendor assessments, in industries that plan in very different ways, shows that a single concurrent platform is the right foundation for that. Operational orchestration builds on it by connecting planning, decisions and executions so organizations can act with confidence as conditions change."

The IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Supply Chain Planning Overall states that“Kinaxis' architectural claim is concurrency.” Kinaxis was positioned as a Leader in:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning Overall 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54139326, November 2026) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Discrete Industries 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54138326, October 2026) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Process Industries 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54138926, November 2026) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Consumer-Packaged Goods 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54138126, October 2026) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Life Sciences Industries 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54138726, October 2026)

“Supply chains are changing faster than traditional planning cycles can keep up. Kinaxis' concurrent approach enables organizations to evaluate multiple scenarios against a single live model and understand the broader impact of change before making a decision. Kinaxis' move toward operational orchestration is a logical extension of that foundation, helping connect decisions across functions as conditions evolve,” said Eric Thompson, Research Director, Supply Chain Planning, IDC.

The recognition comes as supply chain leaders place greater emphasis on end-to-end orchestration. According to IDC's 2026 Worldwide Supply Chain Survey,“the persistent gap identified by supply chain practitioners has shifted. Where prior years pointed to a broad lack of digital competencies, the main barrier to responsiveness is now a lack of systems integration, which rose 14.6 percentage points year over year to become the top blocker.” Improving supply chain agility and responsiveness (32%) and supply chain visibility (31%) were also the two most-cited steps organizations are taking to mitigate risk.

“The real test for me is whether planning makes the operation easier to run," said Colton D Porter, Director, Supply Chain Digital Solutions at MillerKnoll. "With Maestro, we're making better use of the capacity we have, putting less effort into maintaining the plan, and improving delivery. That frees up the team to focus on exceptions, trade-offs, and decisions instead of constantly trying to keep the plan together.”

This broader shift toward orchestration is reflected in how organizations use Maestro today. Kinaxis customers increased global scenario planning activity in Maestro by 29% year-over-year in Q3 2026, reflecting more frequent use of the platform to evaluate changing conditions. Customers also manage more than 700 million parts and plan inventory representing more than $350 billion in annual value, helping teams understand the impact of change, evaluate trade-offs and make more informed decisions across complex global supply chains.

Download complimentary excerpts from the 2026 IDC MarketScapes for Supply Chain Planning.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern end-to-end supply chain planning and orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Kinaxis Maestro®, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink