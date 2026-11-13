Tanger Med Showcases Morocco's Industrial And Investment Opportunities To Japanese Businesses

Tanger Med and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), in partnership with Sumitomo Corporation, organized the Japan Roadshow 2026, with meetings in Osaka and Tokyo. The initiative aimed to strengthen economic and industrial ties between Morocco and Japan by showcasing investment opportunities within Tanger Med's integrated port, logistics and industrial platform, while fostering trade exchanges and industrial cooperation, particularly in the automotive, aerospace, electronics, logistics and renewable energy sectors.

The roadshow promoted supply-chain integration, technology transfer and sustainable manufacturing, while facilitating direct engagement and business exchanges with leading Japanese corporations.

Located on the Strait of Gibraltar, at the crossroads of major East–West maritime routes, Tanger Med provides access to European, African and international markets. Connected to more than 180 ports worldwide, Tanger Med Port Complex handled over 11.1 million TEUs and 161 million tonnes of cargo in 2025, confirming its position as the leading container port in Africa and the Mediterranean.

Japan is a major industrial partner within the Tanger Med ecosystem. For two decades, Japanese companies have established and expanded their operations across its industrial and logistics zones. Their cumulative investments are estimated at JPY127 billion (approximately USD800 million), generating around 17,500 direct jobs and JPY222 billion (approximately USD1.4 billion) in annual exports to Europe, Africa and other international markets.

Companies operating within the platform include Yazaki, DENSO, NSK, JTEKT, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, Sumitomo Electric, Nippon Express and Kansai Paint. Their presence reflects the advantages offered by Tanger Med's integrated ecosystem, combining world-class port infrastructure, strategic geographic location, specialized industrial zones, efficient logistics services and tailored investor support. Their activities span automotive components, electrical systems, advanced manufacturing and logistics. Japanese automotive suppliers based at Tanger Med are integrated into the supply chains of major manufacturers, including Volkswagen, Škoda, Porsche, Renault, Stellantis and Opel.

Tanger Med Industrial Platform covers 3,000 hectares, hosts more than 1,500 companies and supports nearly 145,000 jobs across nine specialized economic zones. It offers an integrated environment combining industrial infrastructure, logistics services and 360° One-Stop-Shop approach, supporting investors from company establishment and administrative procedures through to operational start-up and business development.

The platform's international connectivity and industrial partnerships provide Japanese companies with an integrated environment developing manufacturing, logistics and export operations, while serving European, African and other international markets.

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