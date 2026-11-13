MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) EL PASO, Texas, Nov. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - FirstLight Federal Credit Union (FirstLight) has partnered with LenderLogix to launch LiteSpeed, a modern mortgage point-of-sale platform designed to make the home loan process easier for members and more efficient for FirstLight's lending team.







Image caption: FirstLight Federal Credit Union Launches LenderLogix LiteSpeed to Modernize the Mortgage Experience for Members.

FirstLight has served the El Paso, Fort Bliss and Las Cruces communities for more than 70 years. With LiteSpeed, members can apply for a mortgage*, upload documents and complete outstanding tasks from a mobile-friendly application, while FirstLight's loan officers spend less time on manual, repetitive work.

Through LiteSpeed's centralized borrower dashboard, members can complete key steps of the mortgage process without creating an account or remembering login credentials. Secure links guide them back to their dashboard to upload documents, complete tasks and stay connected to their loan. LiteSpeed also operates as a native extension of Encompass®, keeping member activity connected to the loan origination system.

“Our members should be able to move toward homeownership on their schedule, from wherever they are, without giving up the personal service that brought them to FirstLight,” said Margie Salazar, President & CEO of FirstLight Federal Credit Union.“LiteSpeed makes the mortgage process simpler for members and gives our loan officers more time to guide them through one of the biggest financial decisions they'll make.”

The platform also includes document and task management, electronic signatures, preapproval letter generation, upfront fee collection and AI-assisted workflow tools.

For FirstLight, the launch supports its long-standing mission of improving lives and helping members achieve their dreams, including the dream of owning a home.

“FirstLight has been part of its community for more than 70 years, and that kind of commitment deserves technology that strengthens member relationships rather than replacing them,” said Patrick O'Brien, CEO of LenderLogix.“We're excited to welcome FirstLight to LenderLogix and to give their members a faster, more connected path to homeownership without adding another disconnected system for their lending team to manage.”

ABOUT FIRSTLIGHT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

FirstLight Federal Credit Union is a local financial cooperative serving over 90,000 members in the El Paso, Fort Bliss and Doña Ana County communities. Founded in 1955 to serve military and civilian personnel at Biggs Air Force Base, FirstLight now manages more than $1 billion in assets and serves members through engagement centers in El Paso and Fort Bliss, Texas, and Doña Ana County, New Mexico. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #480345.

*All loans are subject to credit qualification and approval. Mortgage loans are available only on properties located in Texas and New Mexico. Certain fees and conditions apply. Membership eligibility requirements apply. Equal Housing Lender.

For more information, visit

ABOUT LENDERLOGIX

LenderLogix is a mortgage technology company focused on building modern tools for lenders. Its products include LiteSpeed as well as solutions for preapproval letters, payments, borrower communications, and other mortgage workflows.

For more information, visit .

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News Source: LenderLogix

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