MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - When disaster strikes, the strength of a community is measured by how its neighbors come together to help one another. In response to the recent flooding that has impacted individuals and families throughout Brevard County, Kelly Ford and the Satellite Beach Lions Club are joining forces to provide $40,000 in relief assistance and help residents take meaningful steps toward recovery.







Image caption: Kelly Ford and Satellite Beach Lions Club Partner to Provide $40,000 in Flood Relief to Brevard County Families.

Through this community partnership, Kelly Ford will contribute $25,000 in direct financial assistance, while the Lions Club will provide an additional $15,000 through a disaster relief grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF). Together, these efforts reflect a shared commitment to standing alongside local families during some of their most difficult moments and reminding them that they are not alone.

Kelly Ford's $25,000 contribution will benefit 20 local individuals and families who lost their vehicles in the recent flooding. For many, losing a vehicle means losing an essential connection to work, school, medical appointments, and everyday responsibilities. This financial assistance is intended to help ease some of that burden and give families the flexibility to address their most immediate needs.

The financial assistance will be distributed among recipients in three award categories:

Five recipients will receive $2,500 each. Ten recipients will receive $1,000 each. Five recipients will receive $500 each.

Recipients will be selected during a community relief event on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 76 S. Magnolia Ave. in Melbourne, Florida. Participants should arrive by 10 a.m. Registration closes at 11 a.m., and recipients will be selected at noon.

There is no vehicle purchase necessary to qualify for assistance. Recipients are free to use the funds wherever they are needed most, whether that means securing transportation, replacing necessities, or covering other unexpected expenses brought on by the flooding. The goal is simple: to provide a helping hand and give families a little more breathing room as they begin to rebuild.

The Satellite Beach Lions Club is extending that spirit of compassion even further. District 35-O Lions was awarded a $15,000 disaster relief grant from LCIF following a request submitted by District Governor John Hanna. For more than 60 years, LCIF has empowered Lions around the world to respond to natural disasters and catastrophic events by providing grants that help local clubs deliver critical assistance to those in need.

Through this grant, local Lions volunteers will lead an additional relief effort, including a special “Shop with a Lion” event. Participating families will receive a shopping budget based on family size and be personally accompanied by Lions volunteers at local Walmart stores. Together, they will shop for essential items such as food, clothing, bedding, hygiene products, and household cleaning and repair supplies.

More than simply providing financial assistance, the initiative gives Lions members an opportunity to connect directly with families, listen to their needs, and help them select the items that will make the greatest difference in their recovery. The effort is expected to assist an additional 30 families beyond those already selected through the Robert P. Kelly Family Foundation.

“Supporting our community means showing up when our neighbors need us most. We know that recovering from a disaster is about more than replacing what was lost. It's about helping families regain a sense of stability and knowing they have people in their corner. We're incredibly grateful to partner with the Satellite Beach Lions Club to make a difference for those facing these challenges. We hope this assistance offers not only some financial relief, but also a reminder that our community cares,” said Jeremy Collins, General Manager of Kelly Ford.

Together, Kelly Ford and the Satellite Beach Lions Club are demonstrating what is possible when local businesses, service organizations, and volunteers come together with a shared purpose. Their combined $40,000 commitment will reach approximately 50 families, providing more than financial support. It represents compassion in action, neighbors helping neighbors, and a community determined to lift one another up.

While the road to recovery may take time, Kelly Ford and the Satellite Beach Lions Club hope these efforts will help families move forward with renewed hope and the reassurance that their community is standing beside them.

ABOUT KELLY FORD

Family-owned and operated, Kelly Ford has served Melbourne and Brevard County since 1975. Founded by brothers Edward J., Gregory W., and Robert P. Kelly, the dealership is part of the Kelly Automotive Group, which has been in business since 1934. Kelly Ford offers new and pre-owned Ford vehicles, service, and parts, and is active in the community through sponsorships and local charitable efforts. For more information, visit:

ABOUT LIONS CLUBS INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION

The Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) is the charitable arm of Lions Clubs International. For more than 60 years, LCIF has supported Lions around the world through grants that address humanitarian needs, including disaster relief, community development, and emergency assistance. Through its grant programs, LCIF empowers local Lions clubs to provide meaningful support to communities in times of need.

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News Source: Kelly Auto Group

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