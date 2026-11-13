EBANX And Eneba Strengthen Partnership In Latin America With 138% Yoy Growth In Payment Volume Arabian Post
CURITIBA, BRAZIL – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2026 – EBANX, a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets, and Eneba, a Global digital marketplace for video games, have expanded their partnership across eight Latin American countries, building a payment portfolio around the local methods consumers use in each market.
The partnership began in 2023 across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia, with Argentina added the following year. In 2026, the collaboration reached a new milestone: through October, Eneba's processed volume through EBANX in Latin America grew 138% compared with the same period in 2025, more than doubling year over year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment