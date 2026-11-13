Fujairah Highway Pile-Up Leaves 14 Dead And 30 Injured Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Fourteen people were killed and 30 injured when a truck overturned and caught fire during a multi-vehicle collision in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Interior confirmed on Thursday.

The accident occurred shortly before midnight on Wednesday on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, near the entrance to the emirate. Fujairah Police said the truck driver lost control, struck another vehicle and overturned before colliding with vehicles slowed or stopped by traffic congestion.

Flames broke out in the truck and spread to several damaged vehicles, complicating the emergency response and contributing to the fatalities. The ministry's preliminary account said the crash involved 18 cars and five trucks, although the precise sequence of collisions remains subject to investigation.

Fujairah Police said 15 of the injured had been discharged from hospital after treatment, while another 15 remained under medical care. The injuries varied in severity, but authorities did not provide a detailed breakdown of the patients' conditions or identify the hospitals treating them.

The dead included UAE nationals, police confirmed. Investigators were conducting DNA tests to establish the identities of some victims, indicating that formal identification had not been completed for everyone killed. Authorities did not immediately publish a complete list of names or a nationality breakdown for the fatalities.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai separately confirmed that nationals of India were among those who died. It said it had contacted bereaved families and was coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance. The consulate did not specify how many people from India had been killed.

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Police identified the nationalities of injured people as Emirati, Omani, Indian, Brazilian, Pakistani, Jordanian and Egyptian. They did not disclose how many patients belonged to each group, or whether the injured included passengers, drivers or people outside the vehicles at the time of the collision.

Emergency services mobilised after the police operations room received notification of the accident. Specialist police units, ambulance and rescue crews, and Civil Defence personnel were sent to the highway to tackle the fire, assist casualties and prevent further danger to motorists using the road.

Firefighters extinguished the flames while medical teams administered first aid and transferred injured people to hospitals. Police secured the affected section of the highway and regulated traffic as rescue operations proceeded. Officials did not provide a timetable for reopening the affected lanes or a final assessment of damage to the vehicles.

The Ministry of Interior said specialised teams were coordinating field operations, medical assistance and procedures to establish the circumstances of the collision. It said verified information would be released through official channels as the investigation progressed, and urged the public not to circulate unconfirmed accounts.

The immediate trigger identified by Fujairah Police was the truck driver's loss of control. However, the force did not establish why control was lost or announce whether speed, a mechanical fault, road conditions or any other factor played a role. No finding of criminal responsibility was disclosed. Police also gave no indication of whether the truck driver was among those injured or had been questioned by investigators as of Thursday evening.

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Police said legal and technical procedures connected with the crash were continuing. These include work to establish the circumstances of the incident, alongside the identification process and coordination between the authorities responsible for emergency response and subsequent enquiries.

The collision took place on a road carrying traffic towards Fujairah, where vehicles had already slowed or stopped before the truck struck them. Police have not disclosed the number of occupants in each vehicle, making it impossible to determine from the official account how the casualties were distributed across the vehicles involved.

The Ministry of Interior expressed condolences to families of the dead and wished those injured a speedy recovery. Fujairah Police also acknowledged the work of emergency responders and medical personnel who attended the scene and treated the casualties.

The police force appealed to motorists to observe speed limits, maintain sufficient distance from vehicles ahead and exercise particular care when approaching congestion. Its statement emphasised compliance with traffic regulations, especially where traffic is slowing or stationary.

Authorities also asked social media users to avoid spreading rumours about the crash, saying unverified information could distress families and interfere with official procedures. Fujairah Police said further information should be obtained from its official communications as the enquiries continue.