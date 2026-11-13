Crescent Enterprises Venture Arm Funds Oyster Therapeutics Development Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiCE-Ventures, the investment arm of UAE-based Crescent Enterprises, has joined a $60 million financing round for London biotechnology company Oyster Therapeutics, supporting its development of experimental treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other neurological disorders.
The investment, announced on 10 November, forms part of a Series A-2 fundraising led by specialist life sciences investor 4BIO Capital. Oyster, formerly Kesmalea Therapeutics, is developing medicines designed to remove harmful proteins associated with neurodegenerative diseases. The amount committed by CE-Ventures was not disclosed, nor was its resulting ownership stake in Oyster or any associated governance arrangement.
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