Crescent Enterprises Venture Arm Funds Oyster Therapeutics Development Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

CE-Ventures, the investment arm of UAE-based Crescent Enterprises, has joined a $60 million financing round for London biotechnology company Oyster Therapeutics, supporting its development of experimental treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other neurological disorders.

The investment, announced on 10 November, forms part of a Series A-2 fundraising led by specialist life sciences investor 4BIO Capital. Oyster, formerly Kesmalea Therapeutics, is developing medicines designed to remove harmful proteins associated with neurodegenerative diseases. The amount committed by CE-Ventures was not disclosed, nor was its resulting ownership stake in Oyster or any associated governance arrangement.

<p>Other new investors include pharmaceutical group Eli Lilly and Company, Actium Group and TOHO Ventures, managed by Global Brain. Existing shareholders Syncona, Oxford Science Enterprises, Mission BioCapital and MGB Ventures also participated, giving the company additional resources to pursue its lead drug programme and underlying technology.</p> <p>Oyster plans to use the proceeds to advance an orally administered drug candidate targeting tau, a protein whose abnormal accumulation is associated with Alzheimer's disease and related conditions. The treatment is being designed to enter the brain and remove disease-associated forms of tau while leaving healthy tau intact.</p> <p>The candidate remains under development, and its safety and effectiveness in patients have not been established. Oyster has not announced a date for the start of human trials. The financing is intended to support the work required to move the programme towards clinical testing rather than the commercial launch of a treatment.</p> <p>The company is pursuing targeted protein degradation, an approach that seeks to enlist cells' existing mechanisms for disposing of unwanted proteins. Unlike therapies intended simply to inhibit a protein's activity, degraders aim to eliminate the targeted protein, potentially offering another way to address biological processes implicated in disease.</p> See also Oil futures retreat as Washington considers tanker sanctions relief <p>A central challenge is delivering such medicines into the brain. The blood-brain barrier restricts entry by many substances, while some conventional protein degraders are too large or have properties that make oral administration difficult. Oyster's research is intended to address both obstacles, although successful delivery and therapeutic benefit still require clinical demonstration.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Its proprietary SELFTAC platform uses smaller molecular components designed to cross biological membranes before assembling into larger, functional protein degraders. The company says the method could improve absorption and penetration of the central nervous system while retaining the capacity to direct unwanted proteins towards cellular disposal pathways.</p> <p>Rob Johnson, Oyster's chief executive, said the financing would accelerate the lead tau programme towards clinical development and support further work on SELFTAC. He described the platform as a potential route to medicines for diseases of the central nervous system, while acknowledging that the company is entering another stage of development.</p> <p>Tushar Singhvi, deputy chief executive and head of investments at Crescent Enterprises, said the investment reflected CE-Ventures' interest in technologies addressing substantial unmet medical needs. He identified Oyster's combination of a proprietary platform and a focus on neurodegenerative disease as the principal reasons for its participation.</p> <p>The deal extends CE-Ventures' life sciences investments into neuroscience and targeted protein degradation. Its existing portfolio encompasses drug discovery, genetic medicine and targeted therapeutics. The Sharjah-based investment platform also backs companies operating in other sectors and geographical markets.</p> <p>Oyster has separately established a sponsored research agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital to draw on specialist expertise in tau biology. The arrangement covers access to patient-derived neuronal cell lines and techniques for generating and detecting oligomeric tau, forms of the protein that are of interest to researchers studying neurodegeneration.</p> See also Dubai regulator penalises Moody's unit over confidentiality failures <p>That work will be supervised by Catarina Silva, an investigator at the Mass General Brigham Neuroscience Institute and assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School. The collaboration is intended to support research underpinning Oyster's development programmes, rather than constitute evidence of clinical efficacy.</p> <p>Syncona, one of Oyster's existing investors, disclosed a further $5 million commitment to the financing, equivalent to approximately £3.8 million. The investment was identified in its interim financial results, which also confirmed that the fundraising followed the reporting period. Syncona described the transaction as an example of portfolio companies attracting outside capital, allowing it to allocate its own funds across different stages of drug development.</p> <p>Oyster's change of name was formally recorded in UK corporate filings on 10 November, following a shareholder resolution dated 9 November. The company operates under the new name as it pursues its development work with the expanded investor group.</p> <p> Also published on Medium.</p> <h2></h2>