Saudi Fund Assets Forecast To Cross $400 Billion Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia's assets under management are expected to exceed $400 billion in 2027, Fitch Ratings said, as private investment funds expand and domestic investors underpin growth in the Gulf's largest asset management market.

The ratings agency estimated that investment managers oversaw approximately $370 billion at the end of June 2026, an increase of 20 per cent from a year earlier. The total represented about 27 per cent of the kingdom's gross domestic product, compared with 23 per cent a year before.

Fitch identified growing investor demand, regulatory changes and greater foreign participation as principal drivers of expansion, while warning that geopolitical tensions, oil price fluctuations and interest rate movements could affect the outlook.

“Growth is likely to continue, supported by stronger investor demand, regulatory progress and rising foreign participation,” said Bashar Al Natoor, Fitch's global head of Islamic finance.

Private funds accounted for 55 per cent of industry assets at midyear, following annual growth of 31 per cent. Real estate and equity investments were the main contributors, with family offices among the important sources of capital for privately managed vehicles.

Discretionary portfolios, under which investment managers make decisions for clients within agreed mandates, represented 27 per cent of total assets. This segment expanded by 3 per cent, with investments concentrated largely in domestic equities.

Public investment funds held the remaining 18 per cent after growing 19 per cent year on year. Their portfolios included money market instruments, listed shares, real estate investment trusts and debt securities, providing investors with exposure to several parts of the domestic financial market.

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The expansion has taken place despite volatility affecting regional markets during 2026. Fitch described the industry as resilient but emphasised that the external environment remains uncertain, particularly where geopolitical developments intersect with energy prices and borrowing costs.

“There are still risks from geopolitics, oil prices and rates, but the sector has shown resilience and benefits from a strong domestic investor base,” Al Natoor said.

International and regional capital market institutions have also increased their commercial presence. Their share of asset management industry revenues reached 18.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, against 12.5 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2024, according to Fitch.

Nevertheless, investment managers affiliated with Saudi banks continue to account for most industry revenues. The rising contribution from overseas and regional firms points to growing competition for mandates, even as established domestic groups retain a substantial position.

Foreign ownership of freely tradable shares on the Saudi Exchange's main market stood at approximately 12 per cent at the end of October. That was broadly steady despite market fluctuations and slightly below the 12.4 per cent recorded at the end of 2025.

Foreign participation has grown more substantially in government debt. International investors held 14.7 per cent of domestic government debt issuance at the end of the first half, compared with 4.5 per cent at the close of 2024, figures cited by Fitch showed.

Regulatory measures are another factor shaping the industry. Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority has limited overseas investments by public money market funds to 5 per cent of their net asset value, a restriction Fitch expects to direct more liquidity towards domestically focused funds.

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The authority has also proposed tighter disclosure requirements for investment funds, aimed at improving transparency and investor protection. Such measures form part of the regulatory setting in which domestic and international managers compete for capital.

The industry's composition also illustrates the different routes through which investors allocate capital. Private funds typically serve investors seeking specific strategies or assets, while public funds offer pooled investment products. Discretionary mandates allow clients to delegate portfolio decisions to professional managers. Fitch's figures indicate that all three categories expanded over the year, although private funds grew at the fastest pace and retained the largest share of assets.

Islamic investment products remain a significant feature of the market. Fitch said almost all mutual funds listed on the Saudi Exchange comply with Shariah principles, while the domestic sukuk market provides a broad range of fixed income investment opportunities.

The agency said 96 per cent of the Saudi Exchange companies it rates carry investment grade credit ratings, with the same proportion assigned Stable Outlooks. Almost all Saudi sukuk assessed by Fitch are also investment grade, providing a credit quality reference for managers considering local debt allocations.