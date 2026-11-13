Nvidia Appoints Colette Kress Interim Chief After Huang Departure Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Nvidia has placed finance chief Colette Kress in temporary charge following Jensen Huang's resignation, entrusting a longtime senior executive with managing the artificial intelligence chipmaker through an abrupt leadership change.

The company announced on Thursday that Kress, 59, would serve as interim chief executive while retaining her responsibilities as chief financial officer and executive vice-president. Its board has begun searching for a permanent replacement, considering candidates both inside and outside the company.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and led it for 33 years, resigned as president, chief executive and director amid scrutiny of his personal relationships and questions about potential national security implications. Nvidia's regulatory filing says the board accepted his resignation on Wednesday, although the company publicly announced the change on Thursday.

The departure leaves Kress overseeing one of the technology industry's most important suppliers at a sensitive moment for investors, customers and regulators. Nvidia's processors underpin large-scale artificial intelligence systems, while its financial commitments to the broader AI industry have attracted growing attention.

Kress has spent more than 13 years overseeing Nvidia's finances, working closely with Huang during the company's rapid expansion. People familiar with their working relationship have described her as a counterweight to his ambitious spending proposals, including investments linked to artificial intelligence infrastructure. The extent of any disagreements and their influence on particular investment decisions have not been publicly established.

Her appointment provides continuity in financial oversight, but also concentrates the chief executive and finance responsibilities in one person until the board completes its search. Nvidia has not announced a timetable for naming a permanent leader or indicated whether Kress intends to seek the position.

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Harvey C. Jones, appointed the company's first board chair as part of the transition, expressed confidence in Kress and the existing management team. He said directors expected operations, customer commitments and the product roadmap to continue without interruption.

“Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position,” Jones said in the company's announcement.

Kress said she would work with the leadership team to build on the business Huang created and maintain its commitments to customers, partners, developers and shareholders. She did not outline changes to investment policy, capital allocation or Nvidia's strategy during her initial statement as interim chief.

The leadership change followed disclosures concerning Huang's relationship with a businesswoman suspected by United States officials of involvement in Chinese intelligence activities. Those suspicions remain allegations, and the existence of a personal relationship does not itself establish wrongdoing or an espionage offence. Nvidia's announcement did not specify a reason for Huang's resignation.

Questions about the relationship have intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's dealings with China, particularly given American restrictions on exports of advanced computing technology. Authorities have not publicly established that Kress was involved in any alleged misconduct connected with the matter.

The uncertainty unsettled investors, with Nvidia shares falling sharply during Thursday's trading. The market reaction reflected concerns about losing a leader closely associated with the company's technical direction, customer relationships and investment decisions, although share-price movements cannot be attributed to any single factor with certainty.

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 after almost 25 years in financial positions at technology businesses, including Cisco and Microsoft. She has since overseen financial reporting, planning and other finance functions as the company expanded its data-centre business and became a central supplier to AI developers.

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Her immediate responsibilities include preparing for Nvidia's scheduled quarterly financial disclosure, which will give investors another opportunity to assess demand, margins and spending commitments following the leadership change. The company has not announced any alteration to that timetable.

The board's decision also places Jones in a newly created chairmanship separate from the chief executive role previously held by Huang. Jones has experience as a technology executive and investor, including senior positions at Synopsys. Nvidia has not detailed additional changes to board committees or management reporting arrangements. For shareholders, those governance arrangements will be closely watched as directors assess candidates for the permanent appointment.

Nvidia said it would publish its third-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Tuesday, 17 November, at approximately 1.20pm Pacific time, followed by an earnings call at 2pm. The board has not disclosed who will lead that call alongside Kress or how the permanent chief executive search will be organised.