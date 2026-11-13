Yicura Biomed Advances Dual Capital And Industrial Strategy: Completes First Closing Of Series B Financing Led By Gobi Partners Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Advancing Core Product ICVAX® for HIV & Immunotherapy Pipeline for Cancers

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2026 – Yicura BioMed (“ Yicura“), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company based in the Hong Kong Science Park developing medicines for infectious diseases, cancers, and inflammatory diseases, is pleased to announce today the first closing of its Series B financing led by Gobi Partners, with participation from a number of strategic investors from Wuxi and institutional investors from Hong Kong. Their participation reflects shared confidence in Yicura's clinical development path. Proceeds will be deployed to advance the core product ICVAX® for HIV and to accelerate the development of the immunotherapy pipeline for cancers across the vaccine and antibody programmes.

ICVAX® has completed a randomised, placebo-controlled NMPA-approved Phase I clinical trial in people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy, with favourable safety and immunogenicity performance. The program is advancing to Phase II clinical trial for efficacy evaluation for a more durable immune control of HIV and the target path to functional cure.

<p>“This funding round marks an important step in Yicura's growth as we move ICVAX<sup>®</sup> from early clinical validation towards efficacy studies,” <b> Dr. Xia JIN, Co-Founder and CEO of Yicura</b>, said.“We are encouraged by the Phase I data of ICVAX<sup>®</sup> and the potential of our PD-1-enhanced DNA vaccine and anti-∆42PD1 antibody platforms to address serious unmet needs in infectious diseases, cancers and inflammation. We are grateful for Gobi Partners' partnership and the investors' confidence in our science, our team and our mission to develop immunotherapies that can meaningfully change the standard of care for patients.”</p> See also Lee Kum Kee Sauce-Sponsored 2026/27 Hong Kong Windsurfing Circuit – iQFOiL Championships Conclude Successfully <p>“Yicura is building a distinctive suite of immunotherapies from Hong Kong, with a clear clinical lead in ICVAX<sup>®</sup> and platform technologies that can extend well beyond a single indication to precision therapies for cancers.” <b> Mr. Fred LI, Managing Director and Head of University Ventures of Gobi Partners</b>, shared,“We are pleased to lead this Series B financing and to support Dr. JIN and the Yicura team as they advance the promising HIV therapeutic vaccine and continue to translate their brilliant technologies into medicines for patients in need.”</p> <p>Hashtag: #醫克生物 #Yicura</p> -p<p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p> About Yicura BioMed (formerly known as Immuno Cure) <p>Yicura BioMed (“Yicura”) is a clinical-stage biotechnology group based in the Hong Kong Science Park, focusing on research and development of immunotherapies for cancers, inflammations, and infectious diseases based on its patented PD-1-enhanced DNA vaccine and anti-Δ42PD1 antibody platforms.</p> <p> To learn more about Yicura, please visit: </p></p> About Gobi Partners <p>Founded in 2002, Gobi Partners is a leading pan-Asian investment firm specialising in bespoke capital solutions for family offices, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions and corporate investors. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur, Gobi manages US$2 billion across 30+ investment vehicles, investing in early to growth-stage companies with the potential for generational and global impact.</p> <p> The firm's team of over 90 investment professionals operates from 18 locations, curating a diversified portfolio of more than 400 companies, with 76 exits achieved to date. Gobi is recognised for its long-term, values-aligned approach, building ecosystems at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and inclusion. From pioneering TaqwaTech for two billion Muslims, to advancing the circular economy, to promoting gender-diverse leadership, Gobi backs the trends that are reshaping societies.</p> See also Coupang and OpenAI Co-host AI Grand Prix Singapore 2026 Hackathon <p> Gobi's edge lies in identifying structural and demographic shifts, forging partnerships with universities and institutions of higher education; bridging world-class research with private capital and bringing deep technology breakthroughs to commercialisation.</p> <p> Official Website: <br /> Official Linkedin: </p> <p></p> <h2></h2>