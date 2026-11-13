Yicura Biomed Advances Dual Capital And Industrial Strategy: Completes First Closing Of Series B Financing Led By Gobi Partners Arabian Post
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2026 – Yicura BioMed (“ Yicura“), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company based in the Hong Kong Science Park developing medicines for infectious diseases, cancers, and inflammatory diseases, is pleased to announce today the first closing of its Series B financing led by Gobi Partners, with participation from a number of strategic investors from Wuxi and institutional investors from Hong Kong. Their participation reflects shared confidence in Yicura's clinical development path. Proceeds will be deployed to advance the core product ICVAX® for HIV and to accelerate the development of the immunotherapy pipeline for cancers across the vaccine and antibody programmes.
ICVAX® has completed a randomised, placebo-controlled NMPA-approved Phase I clinical trial in people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy, with favourable safety and immunogenicity performance. The program is advancing to Phase II clinical trial for efficacy evaluation for a more durable immune control of HIV and the target path to functional cure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment