Thousands Of Swiss Children Gain Insight Into Careers
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Deutsch
de
Nationaler Zukunftstag verzeichnet rege Beteiligung
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Read more: Nationaler Zukunftstag verzeichnet rege Beteil
العربية
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آلاف الأطفال في سويسرا يستكشفون عالم المهن في“يوم المستقبل الوطني”
Read more: آلاف الأطفال في سويسرا يستكشفون عالم المهن في“يوم المستقبل ال
A total of 12,311 places were available for the targeted special projects, the National Future Day secretariat said on Thursday. Around 1,755 businesses, organisations and educational institutions hosted such projects. Many of these places were fully booked within the first hour of registration opening.
As part of the core programme, 680 companies registered to welcome their employees' daughters and sons, the statement added. As registration is voluntary, the organisation expects the actual take-up to be higher. The aim of the event, which has been running for 26 years, is to broaden young people's career horizons and introduce them to fields of work in which their own gender has so far been under-represented.More More Workplace Swiss job market looks for tradespeople and technicians
This content was published on Oct 15, 2026 Switzerland's job market improved in the third quarter driven by trades and technical fields.Read more: Swiss job market looks for tradespeople and techni
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