Deutsch de Nationaler Zukunftstag verzeichnet rege Beteiligung Original Read more: Nationaler Zukunftstag verzeichnet rege Beteil العربية ar آلاف الأطفال في سويسرا يستكشفون عالم المهن في“يوم المستقبل الوطني” Read more: آلاف الأطفال في سويسرا يستكشفون عالم المهن في“يوم المستقبل ال

MENAFN - Swissinfo) On Thursday, National Future Day, thousands of girls and boys learnt about their parents' professions and careers not typically associated with their gender. Over 2,400 businesses and educational institutions took part in the 26th edition of the event. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Thousands of Swiss children gain insight into careers This content was published on November 13, 2026 - 09:20 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

A total of 12,311 places were available for the targeted special projects, the National Future Day secretariat said on Thursday. Around 1,755 businesses, organisations and educational institutions hosted such projects. Many of these places were fully booked within the first hour of registration opening.

As part of the core programme, 680 companies registered to welcome their employees' daughters and sons, the statement added. As registration is voluntary, the organisation expects the actual take-up to be higher. The aim of the event, which has been running for 26 years, is to broaden young people's career horizons and introduce them to fields of work in which their own gender has so far been under-represented.

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This content was published on Oct 15, 2026 Switzerland's job market improved in the third quarter driven by trades and technical fields.

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