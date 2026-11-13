AI Diagnostics In Healthcare: Benefits And Risks
I lead diverse teams of distribution specialists and multimedia journalists in creating multilingual content for a range of online platforms. I oversee the strategic development of our podcast and video products, driving innovative content creation and audience engagement. After training as a broadcast journalist at City University of London, I worked in production and on-air as a journalist or contributor for a range of prime-time TV and radio programmes at top-tier broadcasters including the BBC, NPR, Deutsche Welle, and various commercial networks.
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My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.
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From innovative treatments to unequal access to medicine, I cover health topics and keep an eye on Switzerland's Health Valley. I'm Swiss-Turkish, and have a background in communications, journalism and photography. Before joining SWI swissinfo, I covered technology and health at Euronews, and my work has been featured in international outlets including Fayn Press, Mediapart, Le Temps and Times of Malta.
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Join host Jo Fahy and healthcare reporter Aylin Elçi as they examine how the rapid advancement of AI in healthcare is solving certain problems while also creating new ones. In this episode, we hear from Dr Laura Rubbia-Brandt, Head of the Pathology Division at Geneva University Hospitals (HUG); Dr Francis Meier, one of the three co-founders of the Centre Suisse de Médecine Préventive (Swiss Center for Preventive Medicine) in Geneva, which works in collaboration with the Hôpital de La Tour; and Dr Suzanne O'Sullivan, a consultant neurologist at University College London (UCL).
Find out more about the 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.More More Health systems When diagnosing a disease does more harm than good
This content was published on Aug 25, 2025 Switzerland has the highest number of MRI scanners per person in Europe. But more screening doesn't always lead to better health outcomes.Read more: When diagnosing a disease does more harm than
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