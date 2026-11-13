AI Diagnostics In Healthcare: Benefits And Risks

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming healthcare, including the way illnesses are diagnosed. It can help doctors make faster and more accurate diagnoses than ever before. Yet nearly half of the world's population still lacks access to essential diagnostic services due to funding gaps and a shortage of pathology expertise. It is a challenge that AI could help address. In this episode of The Swiss Connection science podcast, we explore the potential. This content was published on November 13, 2026 - 10:00

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Join host Jo Fahy and healthcare reporter Aylin Elçi as they examine how the rapid advancement of AI in healthcare is solving certain problems while also creating new ones. In this episode, we hear from Dr Laura Rubbia-Brandt, Head of the Pathology Division at Geneva University Hospitals (HUG); Dr Francis Meier, one of the three co-founders of the Centre Suisse de Médecine Préventive (Swiss Center for Preventive Medicine) in Geneva, which works in collaboration with the Hôpital de La Tour; and Dr Suzanne O'Sullivan, a consultant neurologist at University College London (UCL).

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