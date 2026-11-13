Grand Theft Auto VI Slows Down Swiss Data Networks
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de
GTA 6 sorgt auch in Schweizer Netzen für mehr Datenverkehr
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Read more: GTA 6 sorgt auch in Schweizer Netzen für mehr Datenve
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Предзагрузка игры GTA 6 вызвала восьмикратный скачок интернет-трафика
Read more: Предзагрузка игры GTA 6 вызвала восьмикратный скачок интернет-тр
The latest instalment in the well-known action game series has been available for pre-download since this week. At Sunrise, the rush temporarily resulted in download traffic eight times higher than usual.
Over the course of an average day, the download data volume was around 30% above the usual level, Sunrise reported in response to an enquiry from the AWP news agency. The provider recorded the highest spikes in the first few hours after the download became available. The network said it coped with the exceptional load without any problems and has considerable further capacity reserves.More More Demographics Around 3% of Swiss teens are addicted to video games
This content was published on May 8, 2023 The first nationwide survey of its kind has revealed that around 3% of 15-year-olds have a problematic relationship with video games.Read more: Around 3% of Swiss teens are addicted to video
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