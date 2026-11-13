Deutsch de GTA 6 sorgt auch in Schweizer Netzen für mehr Datenverkehr Original Read more: GTA 6 sorgt auch in Schweizer Netzen für mehr Datenve Русский ru Предзагрузка игры GTA 6 вызвала восьмикратный скачок интернет-трафика Read more: Предзагрузка игры GTA 6 вызвала восьмикратный скачок интернет-тр

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Even before the its release, the video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is causing Swiss data networks to be under immense strain: the rush to pre-download the game has caused data traffic to surge to eight times its usual level at some providers. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Grand Theft Auto VI slows down Swiss data networks This content was published on November 13, 2026 - 10:03 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The latest instalment in the well-known action game series has been available for pre-download since this week. At Sunrise, the rush temporarily resulted in download traffic eight times higher than usual.

Over the course of an average day, the download data volume was around 30% above the usual level, Sunrise reported in response to an enquiry from the AWP news agency. The provider recorded the highest spikes in the first few hours after the download became available. The network said it coped with the exceptional load without any problems and has considerable further capacity reserves.

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This content was published on May 8, 2023 The first nationwide survey of its kind has revealed that around 3% of 15-year-olds have a problematic relationship with video games.

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