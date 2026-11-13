Hot Summer Drives Tourists Into Switzerland's St Beatus Caves
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Kühles Ausflugsziel am Thunersee profitiert von heissem Sommer
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Read more: Kühles Ausflugsziel am Thunersee profitiert von heissem S
Due to the conflict in the Middle East, the caves saw an increase in visitors from Switzerland.
Overall, visitor numbers were around 5% higher than last year, the operating company announced on Friday, looking back on the past summer season.
A major infrastructure project has been completed with the installation of a new drinking water supply. Next on the agenda is the wastewater infrastructure.
The traffic situation remains a challenge. The caves are situated on a slope rising steeply down to Lake Thun, above the Thunerseestrasse on the lake's right bank. According to those in charge of the caves, measures to improve traffic management and safety have been continuously developed and implemented in recent years in collaboration with the relevant cantonal authorities.More More Demographics Deep thrills under the Swiss surface
This content was published on Jul 3, 2009 Caves of all sizes and textures beckon from their underground hideaways, many of them accompanied by legends. Day-tripping spelunkers can easily visit places like the“coral crevice”,“spaghetti grotto” and“witch's cauldron”, while the super-keen can spend the whole night inside a cave. Located high on a cliff-side overlooking Lake Thun, the Saint Beatus Caves...Read more: Deep thrills under the Swiss su
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