Deutsch de Kühles Ausflugsziel am Thunersee profitiert von heissem Sommer Original Read more: Kühles Ausflugsziel am Thunersee profitiert von heissem S

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The scorching summer of 2026 brought a record number of visitors to the St Beatus Caves on Lake Thun. While the temperature outside often soared above 30°C, inside the caves it remained a constant 8-10°C. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Hot summer drives tourists into Switzerland's St Beatus Caves This content was published on November 13, 2026 - 11:38 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Due to the conflict in the Middle East, the caves saw an increase in visitors from Switzerland.

Overall, visitor numbers were around 5% higher than last year, the operating company announced on Friday, looking back on the past summer season.

A major infrastructure project has been completed with the installation of a new drinking water supply. Next on the agenda is the wastewater infrastructure.

The traffic situation remains a challenge. The caves are situated on a slope rising steeply down to Lake Thun, above the Thunerseestrasse on the lake's right bank. According to those in charge of the caves, measures to improve traffic management and safety have been continuously developed and implemented in recent years in collaboration with the relevant cantonal authorities.

More More Demographics Deep thrills under the Swiss surface

This content was published on Jul 3, 2009 Caves of all sizes and textures beckon from their underground hideaways, many of them accompanied by legends. Day-tripping spelunkers can easily visit places like the“coral crevice”,“spaghetti grotto” and“witch's cauldron”, while the super-keen can spend the whole night inside a cave. Located high on a cliff-side overlooking Lake Thun, the Saint Beatus Caves...

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