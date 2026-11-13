Space And Cyber Defense Insights From Experts

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The number of satellites in orbit is growing fast, as is the amount of space debris. But a perfect storm is brewing: there are no clear rules for handling potential collisions, communication between operators is difficult, and satellite networks are both vitally important and vulnerable. This content was published on November 13, 2026 - 12:20 1 minute

I lead diverse teams of distribution specialists and multimedia journalists in creating multilingual content for a range of online platforms. I oversee the strategic development of our podcast and video products, driving innovative content creation and audience engagement. After training as a broadcast journalist at City University of London, I worked in production and on-air as a journalist or contributor for a range of prime-time TV and radio programmes at top-tier broadcasters including the BBC, NPR, Deutsche Welle, and various commercial networks.

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My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

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In this episode of 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast recorded live at the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich, host Jo Fahy speaks to Clémence Poirier, a senior cyber defence researcher at the ETH Zurich's Center for Security Studies (CSS).

Find out more about the 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.

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