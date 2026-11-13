Swiss Village Of Brienz To Remain In Danger Zone For Years
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Brienz GR bleibt noch lange in der roten Gefahrenzone
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Read more: Brienz GR bleibt noch lange in der roten Gefahre
If a village is situated in a red danger zone, no new houses may be built there and existing buildings and structures may only be renovated, according to cantonal law. This is a situation that Brienz has been facing for almost a decade and which could continue for several more years. This is because major landslides or rockfalls cannot be ruled out.
According to experts, a comprehensive and in-depth assessment of the long-term risks to the village will not be possible for at least ten years. This is stated in a press release published on Friday by the authorities of the municipality of Albula.More More Swiss villagers resigned to relocation after landslide
This content was published on Oct 23, 2025 Several Brienz residents to relocate as quickly as possible from the landslide-prone village.Read more: Swiss villagers resigned to relocation after land
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