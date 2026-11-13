Swiss Village Of Brienz To Remain In Danger Zone For Years

Deutsch de Brienz GR bleibt noch lange in der roten Gefahrenzone Original Read more: Brienz GR bleibt noch lange in der roten Gefahre

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The red danger zone, which has been in place for the village of Brienz, eastern Switzerland, since 2017, is expected to remain in force for at least another ten years, or possibly even longer. This is the assessment reached by the Graubünden Natural Hazards Commission. This content was published on November 13, 2026 - 12:23 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

If a village is situated in a red danger zone, no new houses may be built there and existing buildings and structures may only be renovated, according to cantonal law. This is a situation that Brienz has been facing for almost a decade and which could continue for several more years. This is because major landslides or rockfalls cannot be ruled out.

According to experts, a comprehensive and in-depth assessment of the long-term risks to the village will not be possible for at least ten years. This is stated in a press release published on Friday by the authorities of the municipality of Albula.

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This content was published on Oct 23, 2025 Several Brienz residents to relocate as quickly as possible from the landslide-prone village.

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