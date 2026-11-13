MENAFN - Swissinfo) The growing use of military satellites, cyber capabilities and anti-satellite weapons is raising fears that competition in space could one day turn into conflict. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: States are preparing for war in space, warns Swiss expert This content was published on November 13, 2026 - 12:23 9 minutes Barbara Reye, SRF

An unusual manoeuvre recently took place over our heads. The Russian military satellite Kosmos 2612 approached the Finnish satellite Iceye-X36, which provides Ukraine with satellite images. This“orbit stalker” deliberately moved even closer to the Finnish radar satellite.

At times, only a few hundred metres separated the two. While this may sound like a safe distance, the spacecraft were so close that radar data occasionally registered them as a single object rather than two separate satellites.

Power games in orbit

“This is worrying,” says Clémence Poirier, a cyber defence researcher at the Center for Security Studies (CSS) at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich. Since the satellite supplies data to Ukraine, the incident is regarded as a hostile manoeuvre. Exactly what Russia hoped to achieve remains unclear.

Moscow may have been trying to gather intelligence on the satellite's technology, eavesdrop on it, jam signals or disrupt the Finnish satellite's links with Earth. It is also possible that the aim was to temporarily interfere with the operations of Iceye-X36External link.

“States are preparing for a war in space,” Poirier warns. A few weeks ago, the US officially acknowledged that it had weapons in orbit. Britain soon followed, admitting that it too had deployed weapons in space, she says. Various countries are developing counterspace capabilities to prepare for hostile attacks. France, for example, plans to deploy small patrol satellites around larger military satellites.

>>Listen to our podcast with Clémence Poirier, senior cyber defence researcher at the ETH Zurich's Center for Security Studies:

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