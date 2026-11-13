Cows Cause Udder Chaos On Swiss Motorway
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Cinq vaches sèment la zizanie et bouchonnent l'autoroute A1
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Read more: Cinq vaches sèment la zizanie et bouchonnent l'autorou
To say that traffic was disrupted shortly before 7pm on the section of motorway between Rolle and Morges heading towards Lausanne would be an understatement. On Friday morning, the Vaud cantonal police confirmed to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS an unusual report revealed by the media outlet 20Minutes: five cows strayed onto the motorway near Rolle, left it, then returned to the carriageway near Aubonne and Allaman, before continuing their motorway escapade towards Morges.
This“fortunately rare” incident caused significant disruption, including slow-moving traffic and subsequent tailbacks, and ultimately even led to the closure of the motorway for one hour and 15 minutes in the direction of Morges, according to a police spokesperson. Everything returned to normal at around 9:15pm, he added.More More Swiss oddities The difficult search for real Swiss cows
This content was published on Jul 11, 2026 Swiss cow breeds have conquered the world but are struggling to survive in their homeland.Read more: The difficult search for real Swiss
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