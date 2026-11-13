Français fr Cinq vaches sèment la zizanie et bouchonnent l'autoroute A1 Original Read more: Cinq vaches sèment la zizanie et bouchonnent l'autorou

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Five cows caused chaos on Thursday evening on the A1 motorway between Geneva and Lausanne, near Aubonne and Morges. They escaped and ended up on the carriageway at around 7pm, during the evening rush hour. The motorway had to be closed for over an hour. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Cows cause udder chaos on Swiss motorway This content was published on November 13, 2026 - 13:07 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

To say that traffic was disrupted shortly before 7pm on the section of motorway between Rolle and Morges heading towards Lausanne would be an understatement. On Friday morning, the Vaud cantonal police confirmed to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS an unusual report revealed by the media outlet 20Minutes: five cows strayed onto the motorway near Rolle, left it, then returned to the carriageway near Aubonne and Allaman, before continuing their motorway escapade towards Morges.

This“fortunately rare” incident caused significant disruption, including slow-moving traffic and subsequent tailbacks, and ultimately even led to the closure of the motorway for one hour and 15 minutes in the direction of Morges, according to a police spokesperson. Everything returned to normal at around 9:15pm, he added.

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