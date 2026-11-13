Swiss Trade Union Wants Minimum Wage After Apprenticeship
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L'USS veut un salaire minimum après l'apprentissage
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Read more: L'USS veut un salaire minimum après l'apprenti
On Friday, at a congress in Bern, delegates approved the draft initiative by a large majority. They instructed the leadership to continue developing it, the federation announced on Friday.
The federation believes that anyone who has completed an apprenticeship should be able to live on their wages. However, nearly three in ten workers with an apprenticeship qualification currently earn less than CHF5,000 a month.
Women are particularly affected. The draft initiative also provides for apprentices to be entitled to eight weeks' holiday a year. This will give them sufficient time to rest despite the demands of their training in the workplace and at vocational college.More Education Why the world should take note of the Swiss apprenticeship model
Some consider the system the“gold standard” in vocational training.Read more: Why the world should take note of the Swiss apprenticeship
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