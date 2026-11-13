Swiss Trade Union Wants Minimum Wage After Apprenticeship

Français fr L'USS veut un salaire minimum après l'apprentissage Original Read more: L'USS veut un salaire minimum après l'apprenti

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Anyone who has completed an apprenticeship in Switzerland should receive a minimum wage of CHF5,000 ($6,000) for a full-time job. This is the aim of a popular initiative that the Swiss Trade Union Federation intends to launch. This content was published on November 13, 2026 - 14:32 1 minute Keystone-SDA

On Friday, at a congress in Bern, delegates approved the draft initiative by a large majority. They instructed the leadership to continue developing it, the federation announced on Friday.

The federation believes that anyone who has completed an apprenticeship should be able to live on their wages. However, nearly three in ten workers with an apprenticeship qualification currently earn less than CHF5,000 a month.

Women are particularly affected. The draft initiative also provides for apprentices to be entitled to eight weeks' holiday a year. This will give them sufficient time to rest despite the demands of their training in the workplace and at vocational college.

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