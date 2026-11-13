Black Friday A 'Lose-Lose' Situation, Says Swiss Study

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MENAFN - Swissinfo) Discounts, discounts and more discounts: in the days leading up to and following Black Friday, there's a real gold-rush atmosphere among bargain hunters and the retail sector. However, an analysis by the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute (GDI) describes this US shopping trend as a 'lose-lose' situation. This content was published on November 13, 2026 - 15:12 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

On November 27, it's that time of year again: the day of special offers is hitting shop shelves and online stores. Retailers are already courting shoppers eager to spend. It all kicked off last Wednesday with Singles' Day. Ahead of the Christmas shopping season, Black Friday will be followed by Cyber Monday on November 30.

However, given the rise in the cost of living and creeping inflation, retailers are unlikely to see a spending spree this year. The shopping platform“blackfridaydeals” expects turnover in the Swiss non-food retail sector to stagnate at CHF450 million ($535 million) on the day of the special offers. At least there is a ray of hope for the retail sector: this should halt the decline seen over the last two years.

According to a Demoscope survey commissioned by“blackfridaydeals” in September 2026, which polled just over 1,000 people, shopping behaviour is also likely to shift further. In online retail, turnover is expected to rise by CHF10 million to CHF130 million. In high-street retail, a corresponding fall of CHF10 million to CHF320 million is anticipated.

Just under a third of those surveyed plan to go shopping on Black Friday itself. The 15- to 34-year-olds are the most keen to shop, with more than half planning to make a purchase. This customer segment primarily compares online offers and then buys wherever the price and value for money are best.

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