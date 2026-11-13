Microsoft Problems Cause Disruption In Switzerland
-
Italiano
it
Problemi di Microsoft provocano disagi anche in Svizzera
Original
Read more: Problemi di Microsoft provocano disagi anche in Svi
From difficulties in managing email to problems accessing documents and collaboration platforms, a number of organisations have experienced disruption to their day-to-day operations. Among the companies affected are Richemont, Zurich Insurance, Nestlé and Barry Callebaut.
One of the most visible effects was felt by the Geneva-based luxury giant Richemont. The publication of its half-year results, initially scheduled for 7am on Friday, was delayed by around 40 minutes. The company confirmed to the AWP news agency that it had been affected by Microsoft's IT outage.
The Zurich insurance group also experienced problems: according to a statement issued by the company in Germany, its email service suffered a partial outage, preventing users in some cases from both sending and receiving messages. Customers with urgent enquiries were therefore advised to contact the company by telephone. This advice also applied to claims.More More Swiss AI Is it possible to live and work without Big Tech?
This content was published on Jun 6, 2026 Two journalists cut ties with Big Tech to test digital independence. Discover the challenges and insights from their real-life experiment.Read more: Is it possible to live and work without Big
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment