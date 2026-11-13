Italiano it Problemi di Microsoft provocano disagi anche in Svizzera Original Read more: Problemi di Microsoft provocano disagi anche in Svi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The widespread disruption to Microsoft's services has also had significant repercussions in Switzerland, affecting both businesses and public authorities. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Microsoft problems cause disruption in Switzerland This content was published on November 13, 2026 - 16:41 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

From difficulties in managing email to problems accessing documents and collaboration platforms, a number of organisations have experienced disruption to their day-to-day operations. Among the companies affected are Richemont, Zurich Insurance, Nestlé and Barry Callebaut.

One of the most visible effects was felt by the Geneva-based luxury giant Richemont. The publication of its half-year results, initially scheduled for 7am on Friday, was delayed by around 40 minutes. The company confirmed to the AWP news agency that it had been affected by Microsoft's IT outage.

The Zurich insurance group also experienced problems: according to a statement issued by the company in Germany, its email service suffered a partial outage, preventing users in some cases from both sending and receiving messages. Customers with urgent enquiries were therefore advised to contact the company by telephone. This advice also applied to claims.

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