Romania Delivers Solid Growth In The Third Quarter

The message from today's release is clear: the Romanian economy visibly outperformed in the third quarter. GDP expanded by 2.1% in the third quarter compared to the second, marking one of the sharpest quarterly improvements in recent years outside the post-pandemic rebound.

While a detailed breakdown is not yet available, investments likely contributed decisively to the strong result, reflecting the last-mile push in RRF, alongside a smaller drag from private consumption. Inventories might have contributed positively as well, after a few quarters of negative contribution. On the production side, a strong agricultural season, coupled with solid construction output, likely served as positive drivers.

Still, it is too early to celebrate. The risks of underperformance in the next quarters remain alive, especially if the remaining RRF absorption disappoints. Further ahead, however, the likely indexation of public wages and pensions from 2027 onwards should lend fresh support to private consumption.

Against this backdrop, our current 2026 growth forecast of -0.5% now looks overly cautious; stagnation – or even a marginal expansion – appears plausible. However, we will await the detailed GDP release on 7 December (and eventual data revisions that may come with it) before revising our -0.5% estimate for 2026, while taking greater comfort in our +2.2% projection for 2027, which had recently started to look somewhat optimistic.

Finally, today's stronger-than-expected reading may offer some relief for the central bank's policy outlook. By narrowing the aggregate demand deficit, the data makes a“higher-for-longer” interest rate scenario less painful for the broader economy. We continue to expect NBR to deliver a total of 50bp of rate cuts next year, possibly starting with its May policy meeting.

Risks to this call remain broadly balanced, as mildly supportive domestic developments (on the inflation and fiscal fronts) are so far offset by a less favourable external environment, including core rate dynamics and energy prices.