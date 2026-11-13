Turkey's Annual Current Account Deficit Narrows Sharply

Turkey's surplus widened in September to US$2.7bn, almost in line with consensus. This is versus a mere $0.6bn in the same month last year, narrowing the 12-month rolling current account deficit to $39.2bn – approximately 2.4% of GDP – from $41.3bn a month ago.

A closer look at the monthly figures shows that the growing surplus was primarily due to a lower trade gap, which improved from -$5.4bn to -$3.6bn on the back of a) an increase in core trade surplus and b) gold trade turning positive, despite a deterioration in energy trade balance as the US-Iran war has pushed energy prices up. Higher services income, more than offsetting deterioration in the primary and secondary income balances, also contributed to the current account's rising surplus.

Breakdown of the current account (US$bn) Source: CBT, ING

">

In the first nine months of 2026, Turkey's current account deficit widened by $8.9bn compared with the same period in 2025, reaching $28.0bn. The deterioration was driven mainly by a $12.4bn narrowing of the core trade surplus and a $1.9bn widening of the energy deficit, partly offset by a $3.0bn narrowing of the gold deficit and a $3.1bn higher services income.

On the capital account side, outflows continued at $13.7bn in September, given the impact of investment fund volatility following the weakness in August. With slight inflows from net errors and omissions of $1.0bn, and considering the current account balance, official reserves depleted by $10.0bn.

Further analysis reveals that resident activity led to outflows totalling $7.0bn, primarily from continuing acquisition of portfolio assets and higher deposits abroad. Non-residents reduced their Turkey exposure by cutting their investments in funds by $5.8bn following the local fund shock and deposits held at local banks by $1.1bn.

On the flip side, net borrowing has continued with another $1.7bn increase in September. In the breakdown of net borrowing, corporates secured higher long-term financing, while banks were net payers both in the short and long term. This translates into long-term debt rollover ratios at 240% for corporations and 88% for banks on a monthly basis, compared to 216% and 144%, respectively, on a 12-month rolling basis. On the corporate side, an acceleration in rollover rates since mid-2025 towards 200% levels and above is attracting attention.

Breakdown of financing (US$bn) Source: CBT, ING">

In the first nine months of the year, resident outflows fell to $22bn from $37.3bn a year ago. Foreign inflows, on the other hand, recorded a jump, coming in at $40.5bn, compared to $33.1bn in the same period of 2025. As a result, flows in the capital account almost tripled at $17.4bn, but remained well below the cumulative current account deficit.

In addition, outflows via net errors and omissions remained elevated, totalling -$10.4 bn vs $1.9bn in inflows in 2025. Taken together with the widening current account deficit, which grew from -$19.1bn to -$28bn, official reserves were eroded by $20.9bn vs a $11.5bn fall recorded a year earlier.

Overall, the September data shows that Turkey's large surplus is attributable to a moderation in domestic demand and lower net gold imports, which helped offset the widening net energy trade deficit driven by higher energy prices. Preliminary customs data from the Ministry of Trade points to a higher surplus in the October current account and a further improvement in the 12-month rolling deficit.

In the months ahead, the trajectory of the current account balance is expected to be influenced by a mix of external risks alongside domestic demand conditions. Here, any signs of a potential US-Iran agreement being reached would support easing pressure on energy prices.