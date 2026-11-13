CEE & CCA Week Ahead: A Rate Decision In Hungary And Regional Price Data

MENAFN - ING) Poland: Core inflation expected to have eased below 3% in October

Monday brings the release of October's core inflation data in Poland. On the basis of the available data, we estimate that core inflation excluding food and energy moderated below 3% year-on-year for the first time since March. Despite the surge in fuel prices, there are few signals of broader inflationary pressure in Poland's economy, even though headline inflation is elevated. Still, the National Bank of Poland is sending hawkish signals and may tighten monetary policy at the beginning of 2027. We expect rates to be hiked by 50bp in 1Q27.

Hungary: Market sentiment expected to keep NBH in wait-and-see mode

Tuesday brings the National Bank of Hungary's latest interest rate decision. While much of the world is grappling with renewed inflation fears, Hungary remains something of an island of safety, with both headline and core inflation hovering around 2% year-on-year. That gives the NBH room to ease – but the door remains locked, and global market sentiment holds the key. With markets increasingly pricing aggressive rate hikes from major central banks and market tensions elevated, the NBH has little choice but to remain in wait-and-see mode. The risk is that by the time the external backdrop structurally improves, domestic inflationary pressures may already have started to close the window for cuts. For now, low inflation argues for easing, but global markets are forcing patience. In our base case, we see the base rate remaining at 5.50% for at least the next three quarters.

Wage data for September will be released on Wednesday. Wage growth will likely remain elevated for now, but the days of exceptionally strong real wage growth are numbered. Employers and employees are negotiating a new minimum wage deal for 2027, as the existing three-year agreement would imply an unsustainably high 14% increase. We expect the new deal to deliver a rise of around 5%, setting the stage for a meaningful slowdown in overall wage growth and easing one of the key sources of domestic inflationary pressure.

Czech Republic: Producer prices expected to have climbed in October

Czech PPI data will be released on Monday. Producer prices likely continued their monthly gains in October, which have driven the annual growth pace higher. Both the surging Brent crude price and depreciating koruna contributed to rising input costs that were only partially passed to end prices, putting profitability under extended pressure.

Key events in CEE & CCA next week Source: Refinitiv, ING

">