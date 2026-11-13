Poland's Current Account Deficit Narrows On Early EU Farm Payments

The current account balance was surprisingly strong in September at -€0.8bn (our forecast: -€2.4bn; consensus: -€2.5bn), compared with -€3.5bn in August this year and -€0.9bn in September 2025. As a result, the current account deficit narrowed to 1.3% of GDP on a rolling 12-month basis, from 1.4% of GDP in August.

Nevertheless, the goods trade deficit widened in August on the same basis to 1.6% of GDP, from 1.5% of GDP a month earlier. The NBP release was not a surprise, as Statistics Poland's goods trade figures published earlier in the morning had already pointed to a similar trade balance and relatively strong exports and imports growth.

The current account deficit in September comprised the following components:

A merchandise trade deficit of €1.8bn, compared with €3.0bn in August. The goods trade deficit coincided with a slowdown in trade turnover. Export growth in euro terms slowed to 9.7% YoY (from 13.5% in August), while import growth eased to 11.9% YoY (from 15.5% a month earlier). Rising international trade prices had a significant impact on trade values, with investment related to artificial intelligence providing an additional factor; A large and growing services trade surplus of €3.3bn, compared with €3.0bn in August; Deficits on the primary income account (-€2.1bn, compared with -€3.8bn a month earlier) and the secondary income account (-€0.1bn, compared with +€0.3bn in August). According to the NBP, the surprising improvement in the primary income balance, which had not been seen in September in previous years, reflected earlier advance payments of direct subsidies to farmers under the Common Agricultural Policy than in previous years.

According to NBP analysts, like the previous month, the strongest growth in exports was recorded in computer equipment, while sales of aircraft engines, petroleum products and raw silver also rose strongly. By contrast, the value of passenger car and parts exports declined, while the downward trend in furniture exports continued. Imports reached a record PLN152bn, amid strong growth in fuels and computer components (a re-export category).

Based on today's data, we estimate that net exports probably had a negative contribution to 3.5% YoY GDP growth posted in the third quarter of 2026 (today's flash estimate), following a positive contribution of 0.5 percentage points in the second quarter of 2026. External conditions are not conducive to export expansion by Polish companies.

External demand from Western Europe is moderate (we forecast eurozone GDP growth to slow to 1.0% in 2026, from 1.2% last year), rising energy commodity prices are worsening the terms of trade (Brent crude prices are more than 50% higher than a year ago, while natural gas prices are three times as high), and Polish exporters are being displaced from European supply chains by Chinese companies (as seen, for example, in exports of cars and car parts, as well as furniture).

We expect the current account deficit to GDP to rise slightly by the end of the year (we forecast a deficit of 1.5% of GDP for the full year, widening to 1.9% of GDP in 2027, compared with a deficit of 1.0% in 2025). Despite the expected deterioration this year, Poland's external imbalance remains small and does not materially affect the zloty's exchange rate.

Comparison of current account balances in August and September 2026, €bn Source: NBP data, ING calculations.

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