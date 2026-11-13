India Set To Be Most Resilient Economy Among Top 10 During 2026-30: ASSOCHAM

MENAFN - KNN India)India is projected to emerge as the most resilient economy among the world's 10 leading economies during 2026-30, scoring 71 out of 100, followed by China with 66, according to an ASSOCHAM report.

Japan and Russia jointly ranked third with 60 points each, followed by Germany (59), Italy and Brazil (53 each), the UK (52), France (40) and the US (36), the report titled India's Economic Edge in the Top Ten Economies said.

The assessment is based on 10 macroeconomic indicators, including real GDP growth, export growth, current account balance, government debt, fiscal balances, real GDP per capita growth, gross national savings and gross capital formation, PTI reported.

Using data from the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook database, ASSOCHAM ranked the 10 economies on each indicator and converted the rankings into marks to calculate their overall scores.

India's Improved Economic Position

India secured the top position for 2026-30 on the strength of its first-place rankings in real GDP growth and real GDP per capita growth. It ranked second in gross savings and gross capital formation, third in export growth and debt-to-GDP ratio, fifth in primary fiscal balance, seventh in current account balance and structural fiscal balance, and eighth in overall fiscal balance.

China ranked first in export growth, gross savings and gross capital formation, and second in real GDP growth and real GDP per capita growth.

The analysis covers 2021-25 as the retrospective period and 2026-30 as the forward-looking period, while also assessing 2025 and 2026 individually.

During 2021-25, India scored 66 and ranked third among the 10 economies, behind Russia (74) and China (71). Germany scored 59, Japan 57, Italy 52, France 50, Brazil 49, the UK 40 and the US 32.

India's position has therefore improved from third in the retrospective assessment to first in the 2026-30 outlook, with its score rising from 66 to 71.

Focus on Investment and MSME Competitiveness

ASSOCHAM Chief Economist S P Sharma said,“India's economic performance reflects the contributions of its policymakers, businesses and workforce. Sustaining reforms, boosting private investment, expanding manufacturing and exports, and developing a globally competitive workforce will be key to the country's continued progress,” as quoted by PTI.

Emphasising the need to reduce business costs, Sharma said policy should take ease of doing business to the ground level, with greater visibility for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Reducing the cost of capital, power, compliance, logistics and labour would help create a level playing field for domestic businesses and strengthen India's resilience among leading economies, he added.

(KNN Bureau)

