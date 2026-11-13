India's Farm Exports Exceed Rs 4 Lakh Crore Annually, Agriculture Grows Over 4%: PM Modi

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Indian agriculture recorded annual growth of over 4 per cent during the past decade, while highlighting improvements in farm production, exports and farmers' incomes.

Agriculture Records Over 4 percent Annual Growth In Past Decade

Addressing the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference organised by the India Today Group, Modi said the decade was the first since Independence in which agriculture had maintained annual growth above 4 per cent.

Citing a World Bank study, he said around 50 crore Indians had moved out of poverty over the past 12-13 years, with poverty declining faster in rural areas.

Farm Exports And Production Register Strong Growth

Highlighting India's agricultural performance, the Prime Minister said the country exports agricultural products worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore annually and is among the world's leading producers of milk, pulses, jute, rice, wheat, cotton, fruits, vegetables and fish.

He said milk production had increased by 70 per cent over the past decade, egg production by 90 per cent and fish production had more than doubled, reported PTI.

Government Initiatives Support Agricultural Development

Modi also highlighted government initiatives, including the installation of around 12 lakh solar pumps under the PM-KUSUM scheme, expansion of soil testing laboratories to over 8,400 from a handful in 2014, and the establishment of more than 7,500 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

He said the government had spent around Rs 16 lakh crore over the past 12 years to keep fertilisers affordable for farmers.

PM Calls For Crop Diversification And Sustainable Farming

Calling for agricultural modernisation, Modi urged farmers to diversify beyond traditional crops such as wheat, rice and sugarcane and adopt chemical-free natural farming practices.

He also called on farm equipment manufacturers and start-ups to focus on developing solar-powered agricultural machinery.

The Prime Minister said improving agricultural productivity, promoting sustainable farming and strengthening farmers' self-reliance would be important for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.

(KNN Bureau)