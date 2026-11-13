India's Exports Rise 30% To USD 89.99 Billion In October, Trade Deficit Falls To USD 20.09 Billion

MENAFN - KNN India)India's overall exports, comprising merchandise and services, increased nearly 30 Percent to USD 89.99 billion in October 2026, compared with USD 69.27 billion in the corresponding month last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The overall trade deficit narrowed to USD 20.09 billion during the month from USD 25.15 billion in October 2025, despite an increase in imports, ANI reported.

Overall imports rose to USD 110.07 billion in October 2026 from USD 94.42 billion a year earlier. The share of the trade deficit in total trade declined to 10.04 Percent from 15.36 Percent during the same period.

Merchandise exports grew 45.06 Percent to USD 49.47 billion in October from USD 34.11 billion in the corresponding month last year. Merchandise imports increased to USD 89.35 billion from USD 76.69 billion, leaving the goods trade in deficit.

Services exports were estimated at USD 40.51 billion in October, compared with USD 35.17 billion a year earlier. Services imports also increased to an estimated USD 20.72 billion from USD 17.73 billion.

The services sector continued to record a trade surplus, partly offsetting the merchandise trade deficit.

The ministry clarified that the latest available services trade data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) relates to September 2026, while October figures are estimates.

(KNN Bureau)

