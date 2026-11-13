India-US Trade Exports Rise 11% To USD 50.80 Billion During Apr-Sep FY27

MENAFN - KNN India)India's exports to the United States increased 11 Percent to USD 50.80 billion during April-September FY27, compared with USD 45.73 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to data presented by the Department of Commerce.

Total exports to the Americas rose 13 Percent to USD 66.82 billion from USD 59.30 billion a year earlier, ANI reported.

The growth in shipments to the US comes amid ongoing negotiations between New Delhi and Washington on a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) aimed at improving market access and addressing trade barriers. A US delegation held discussions with Commerce Ministry officials in New Delhi on November 2-3 on customs procedures and trade facilitation.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said that most discussions on the proposed agreement had been concluded, with both sides working on the remaining details. Negotiations were launched in February 2025.

Among other major markets in the Americas, exports to Brazil increased 14 Percent to USD 4.33 billion, while shipments to Mexico rose 26 Percent to USD 3.45 billion. Exports to Canada grew 18 Percent to USD 2.67 billion amid negotiations for an India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

India's exports to Europe increased 8 Percent to USD 51.04 billion during the period. Shipments to the UK rose 7 Percent to USD 7.32 billion, while exports to Germany increased 12 Percent to USD 6.34 billion.

Exports to Africa grew 44 Percent to USD 31.42 billion, while shipments to Asia increased 21 Percent to USD 103.84 billion during April-September FY27.

(KNN Bureau)

