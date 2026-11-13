PM Launches Rs 15,600 Crore Infrastructure Projects In Bengaluru

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, laid the foundation stone and flagged off development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru, Karnataka, covering metro rail, railway connectivity and energy infrastructure.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the new Pink Line of Bengaluru Metro, which will improve connectivity to educational institutions, including IIM Bengaluru, and major business and commercial centres across the city.

With the latest expansion, Bengaluru's operational metro network has crossed 100 km, making it the third city in the country after Delhi-NCR and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to reach the milestone. The Namma Metro network has expanded from 17 km in 2014 to over 100 km.

In the railway sector, the Prime Minister flagged off a new Vande Bharat train connecting Karnataka and Goa. He also referred to the state's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train, received a few days earlier. Four railway stations in Karnataka were also covered under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, along with two doubling and electrification projects.

The projects also include the Mangaluru LPG facility, which will add 80,000 metric tonnes of storage capacity, the Devangonthi Marketing Terminal for the supply of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, and a compressed biogas (CBG) plant in Bengaluru with a production capacity of 13 tonnes per day.

Addressing the event, Modi said the CBG plant would support waste management and reduce expenditure on natural gas imports.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the expansion of rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, stating that more than 60 lakh households across the country, including over 40,000 in Karnataka, had installed rooftop solar systems with government assistance.

Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, more than 8 lakh solar pumps are being provided to farmers in Karnataka to support solar-powered irrigation.

(KNN Bureau)