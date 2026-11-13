Frieze Abu Dhabi Debuts With Guggenheim Opening Soon

MENAFN - USA Art News), which runs from, marks a significant development in the emirate's cultural landscape, coinciding with the forthcoming opening of the. The Guggenheim is expected to launch asconcludes, joining three other museums in thethat have commenced operations within the past. Additionally, theand theart and design fair are holding their second editions this month, while plans for, a creative quarter in, are also moving forward.

Abu Dhabi's art fair tradition spans nearly 20 years, predating most of its current cultural initiatives. It began as ArtParis Abu Dhabi in 2007 at the Emirates Palace before rebranding to Abu Dhabi Art and relocating to Manarat Al Saadiyat. Early editions saw major galleries like Gagosian, White Cube, and Hauser & Wirth selling high-priced works by Western artists, often to institutional buyers. However, acquisition strategies shifted in the 2010s, leading many larger galleries to depart and the fair to focus on the Arab region and the Global South.

Regional galleries such as Green Art Gallery and the Third Line from Dubai, and Elmarsa from Tunisia, have maintained their presence, contributing to the growing stature and international recognition of art from the Arab world. Artists like Mandy El-Sayegh, Shaikha Al Mazrou, and Hamra Abbas, represented by Dubai gallery Lawrie Shabibi, now have international profiles. Dala Nasser, the inaugural winner of the Frieze Abu Dhabi Artist Award, recently had solo shows at Nottingham Contemporary in the UK and Kunsthalle Basel in Switzerland.

Despite these developments, the market for art from the Arab world has lagged, remaining relatively underexposed and inexpensive. Dyala Nusseibeh, who became director of Abu Dhabi Art in 2016 and now directs Frieze Abu Dhabi, stated that the UAE accounted for 45% of all buyers of Mena (Middle East and North African) art in 2025. While collecting is increasing among younger Gulf generations and the number of private collectors in Abu Dhabi has grown over the past decade, most Mena artists still sell to buyers with a regional connection, a pattern Frieze and the emirate aim to change.

Nusseibeh describes this transition as a“marriage” between the international fair giant and Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), which previously managed Abu Dhabi Art. She characterized the arrangement as an evolution rather than a takeover, stating,“The fair is a celebration-you're coming to the wedding.”

Simon Fox, Frieze's chief executive, noted the company's expansion into growing markets.“Our last new fair was in Seoul, and we just had our fifth edition, which was very successful,” he said.“We've been looking at how the art market is evolving, where collectors are, where there is growth. Unsurprisingly, this region is of great interest and becoming more so.”

Frieze offers two main benefits. First, it promises increased international exposure for regional galleries and artists, attracting curators and collectors to Abu Dhabi. For instance, The Third Line secured a slot at No. 9 Cork Street, Frieze's year-round London outpost, during Frieze London, in addition to its presence in Abu Dhabi. Second, the fair provides its established Western galleries, facing a challenging market, access to a new cohort of collectors.

New Structure, New Horizons

Unlike Fox's comparison to Seoul, Frieze Abu Dhabi is structured as a partnership with a state entity, supported by extensive capital and business relationships. Frieze was formerly owned by Endeavor, led by Ari Emanuel. When Endeavor was privatized by the investment firm Silver Lake and its assets repurchased in 2025, it was divided into three entities: the“fighting assets,” Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), combined as TKO; the talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME); and the live-events businesses, including Frieze, under a new company named Mari, founded by Emanuel.

Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, is a significant supporter of Silver Lake, having invested $2 billion in 2020 and signed a 25-year strategic co-operation agreement. Mubadala has also made direct investments in Mari, as has the Abu Dhabi media group IMI. This builds on a close relationship dating back to the 2010s between Emanuel and Mubadala chief executive Khaldoon Al Mubarak, who is the brother of DCT director-general Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak.

This substantial investment from Abu Dhabi is expected to provide strong support for Frieze, even as its inaugural edition occurs amid regional instability. It should also ensure Frieze's plans align closely with the emirate's broader objectives. However, the decision not to align the opening of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi with the fair's debut will likely result in fewer international visitors for Frieze.

Luxury Destination

The arrival of Frieze, and Emanuel's other ventures within Mari, aligns with Abu Dhabi's focus on luxury and high-end events. Mari's portfolio includes elite sports events like the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. Furthermore, the sovereign wealth fund ADQ's $1 billion investment in Sotheby's in 2024 has led to a second year of auctions at the five-star St Regis hotel, where the auction house sells both jewelry and art. Adjacent to Manarat Al Saadiyat, the fair's venue, is the luxury Saadiyat Grove Mall, where developer Aldar, also chaired by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, has commissioned major artworks.

Emanuel has characterized this as an entertainment and experience ecosystem, a synergistic portfolio encompassing live events, luxury, and leisure. How this will directly impact the fair remains uncertain. When Endeavor, then WME-IMG, acquired a stake in Frieze in 2016, predictions of crossovers between celebrities and artists did not materialize, and WME was later reorganized as a separate entity. Frieze maintains that it retains full creative control, with input from DCT, and has no plans to alter its established art-centric approach.

The luxury connection is more significant for what it reveals about Abu Dhabi's ambition to become a city for global elites. The influx of private equity and investment firms, observed until Iran's missile strikes on the Gulf earlier this year, supports this narrative. This strategy also includes a commitment to an event-driven lifestyle, with year-round calendar highlights boosting business in the emirate. Following Frieze this week, upcoming events include the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week, and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi next month.

Rebalancing the Canon

From a broader perspective, Frieze Abu Dhabi is an integral part of a larger, long-term plan for the emirate. Its success will be measured not only by sales but also by its ability to help featured artists gain global recognition. The arrival of the Guggenheim is expected to further advance Abu Dhabi's efforts to establish the contemporary art scene of the UAE, as well as the history of Arab Modernism, which developed largely in the Maghreb, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq.

The fair's geographical scope has also expanded since its initial editions, notably with the increasing prominence of South Asian artists and collectors. Some of the most successful stands at Abu Dhabi Art in recent years have featured these artists.

We previously reported:

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery's new exhibition, curated by Dr. Nada Shabout, traces the influence of the Baghdad Modern Art Group through January 3, 2027.

Source: The Art Newspaper