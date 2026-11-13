Matthew Barney Turned Down Directing A 29-Hour Opera Cycle

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artist, known for extensive film projects like“The Cremaster Cycle,” nearly undertook another monumental endeavor: directing German composeropera cycle“Licht.” However, Barney declined the opportunity due to the significant time commitment involved, as detailed in a recent New York Magazine profile.

“Licht,” written between 1977 and 2003, comprises seven operas, each representing a day of the week. The ambitious production requires unique elements, including actual helicopters and an“intergalactic camel,” according to a New York Times description. The full cycle was presented for only the second time earlier this year at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, with excerpts appearing at New York's Park Avenue Armory in 2024. While its grand scale might seem suitable for Barney's extravagant artistic style, he informed New York's Zachary Woolfe that the project demanded too much time, stating,“I don't think I can quit my job for two years.”

Barney also indicated a potential shift away from creating projects as extensive as“The Cremaster Cycle.” This five-film series, centered on embryonic sexual organ development, is widely debated and infrequently screened in its entirety.“Cremaster 3” ( 2002 ), a three-hour film featuring the Chrysler Building, the Guggenheim Museum, Richard Serra, and mysterious rituals, was included in ARTnews's list of the best artworks of the 21st century so far. Barney reflected on his past motivations, telling New York,“Being trapped inside something for many years, I think that really used to be a driving force. I remember deciding before Cremaster started that I wanted to make something that took a long time and would take place over many locations and that structurally was much bigger than any exhibition. But being inside something for that long is intense.”

One of Barney's earlier large-scale works, the nearly six-hour film“River of Fundament” from 2014, is scheduled for a rare screening this weekend at the Masonic Hall of New York. Andy Battaglia, executive editor of ARTnews and Art in America, will lead a discussion with Barney and composer Jonathan Bepler on Sunday. This film, loosely based on a Norman Mailer novel, drew mixed reviews upon its debut, partly due to its depiction of explicit activities like vomiting and defecation. New York noted that“River of Fundament” altered public perception of Barney, who was widely regarded as a significant American artist of the 1990s and 2000s. However, his 2023 video installation,“Secondary,” a comparatively modest one-hour work exploring football and American violence, appeared to help him regain momentum.

Source: ARTnews