UC San Diego To Open Strauss Family Gallery In 2027

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thewill inaugurate the, acontemporary art venue, in. Situated within the university's new, the gallery will featureand an. This new center aims to foster collaboration between artists and UCSD's academic community, offering free public access to exhibitions, commissions, artist residencies, and various programs.

According to Jessica Berlanga Taylor, UCSD's chief campus curator, the university recognizes the challenges faced by other cultural institutions in San Diego and considers investment in art and culture vital.“The Strauss represents a long-term commitment that the university is making to contemporary art and sees it as an integral part of the university's intellectual and public life,” Taylor told The Art Newspaper.

In 2023, philanthropists Matthew and Iris Strauss donated over 100 artworks from their collection to UCSD. Matthew Strauss, a real estate investor, passed away the following year. Notable artists in the gift include Carrie Mae Weems, Fred Wilson, Zhang Huan, and Sabine Moritz. Many of these pieces will be displayed in a foyer gallery on the first floor of the Strauss.

The Strauss Family Gallery will encompass several distinct areas. The David and Claire Guggenheim Gallery will serve as the public entrance and host exhibitions, gatherings, and a digital artist-in-residence program. The two-story Gray Box is designed for large-scale sculpture, moving-image installations, and performances. The 3,043-square-foot Black Box will be equipped for immersive video, sound, sculpture, and performance. Finally, the White Cube will offer a traditional gallery setting for works from the Strauss Family Foundation, touring exhibitions, and collaborations with other San Diego collections and beyond.

Taylor characterized the Strauss as UCSD's inaugural“ground-up museum,” distinguishing it from existing campus art spaces such as the nearly 60-year-old Mandeville Art Gallery and a black-box theater in the music department. The Strauss is intended to be more public-facing, focusing on commissions, curatorial research, and international artist collaborations, thereby playing a distinct role in the campus and wider San Diego community. While the university's Stuart Collection already features sculptures across campus, the Strauss will provide dedicated indoor spaces for exhibitions and research.

Taylor's broader vision includes engaging the community through what she terms“big-picture public programming” and fostering student involvement. The Strauss plans to support both established and emerging artists, particularly in the digital realm, aiding in the development of their work.

“We're looking at how we can bring artistic inquiry into university teaching and research,” Taylor stated. This initiative could involve integrating exhibitions and artistic methodologies into existing courses, providing students with opportunities for curatorial research and creative projects, and establishing cross-university collaborations. Potential partnerships highlighted by Taylor include those with UCSD's Qualcomm Institute, the Interdisciplinary Computing and the Arts program, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and the Goeddel Family Technology Sandbox.

“We see the Strauss as more of a platform than a container for a collection,” Taylor added.“We do have a collection, but our goal is to be a platform for research and critical inquiry, and for challenging assumptions.”

We previously reported:

Colombian collectors Cristina Chacón and Diego Uribe are launching DC Lab, a new 9,000-sq.-ft contemporary art space in Miami, opening November 29.

Mexican duo RojoNegro, representing Mexico at the 61st Venice Biennale, unveiled“La asamblea del barro” (2026) at UC San Diego, featuring 260 ceramic tiles.

Source: The Art Newspaper