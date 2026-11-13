Craft In America Concludes Handwork Series With NORTH And SOUTH Episodes

MENAFN - USA Art News) The documentary series Craft in America will conclude its“Handwork: Celebrating American Craft 2026” initiative with two new episodes,“NORTH” and“SOUTH,” which began streaming online and will premiere on PBS in. This yearlong project commemorates the nation'sby highlighting the diversity of American craft. The new episodes follow“EAST” and“WEST,” which debuted in

The“SOUTH” episode spotlights craft artists fostering an inclusive and hopeful future. Among those featured is Jessica Osceola, an artist and member of the Seminole tribe of Florida. Osceola states,“Making objects is something that we're just born into. Craft links the generations. You're looking at your past, your present, and your future, and it's good that the chain never gets broken.” Other artists in the episode include Ato Ribeiro of Atlanta, Georgia, who crafts wooden quilts inspired by Ghanaian symbols; fiber artist Vicki Essig of Spruce Pine, North Carolina, who creates art garments with silkworms; stained-glass mosaic artist Sebastian Duncan-Portuondo in Miami Beach, Florida; and Shaka Zulu and Edward Buckner, who are involved in the Black Masking Indian society traditions of New Orleans, Louisiana, known for their intricate beaded costumes.

“NORTH” examines how the northern landscape influences artists. Jeremy Frey, a contemporary basketmaker from Eddington, Maine, explains how his work is deeply connected to his environment. Frey comments,“There is an invasive insect that's killing all the trees, the emerald ash borer beetle. We're losing the material that the baskets are made of... Someday, I might be one of the last people weaving in black ash.” This episode also highlights the annual Intertribal Canoe Journey in the Pacific Northwest; the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts on Deer Isle, Maine; artist Sayaka Ganz, who utilizes reclaimed plastics in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Tia Keobounpheng of Minneapolis, Minnesota, who explores her Sami ancestry through wood and fiber wall sculptures.

Both episodes are currently available for streaming on the PBS app, pbs, and craftinamerica.“NORTH” and“SOUTH” are set to premiere on PBS on Friday, December 18, 2026, at 9pm and 10pm, respectively, and will also be available on YouTube.

Source: Hyperallergic