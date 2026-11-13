Altamed Opens 30,000-Square-Foot Art Center In Los Angeles Suburb

MENAFN - USA Art News), a prominent Southern California healthcare provider, is launching, a newart gallery, library, and cultural center in thesuburb of. The facility, which houses the institution's extensive art collection, opens to the public on

AltaMed initiated its art collection in the 1970s, driven by the belief that art is vital to holistic well-being. Over 50 years, the collection has grown to approximately 4,000 pieces, with about 1,400 works currently displayed across its offices and clinics. It features artists such as Laura Aguilar, Graciela Iturbide, and Gabriel Orozco.

Cástulo de la Rocha, AltaMed's president and chief executive, and founder of the collection, explained its focus in a statement:“Our collection focuses on Chicano art. Because AltaMed was founded as part of the Chicano Movement in the 1970s, because I was active in the Chicano Movement, and because our patients and employees can connect culturally with the art.”

The Montebello space, a converted warehouse, offers visitors access to its gallery, open storage with works on shelves and sliding racks, and views of behind-the-scenes digitization and conservation processes. It also includes studio space for artist residencies. Pilar Tompkins Rivas, AltaMed's chief curator and vice president of arts, shared,“The collection is here to serve the communities that AltaMed is focused on in Los Angeles and Orange County, primarily Latino communities. So we think about art that is relevant and celebratory of those populations.”

Recent acquisitions and commissions address themes of health and community, including Sonia Romero's mural The Fence-Pomona ( 2026 ). This 6ft-high, 10ft-wide mural, depicting a white lattice fence adorned with roses and the San Gabriel Mountains, was created specifically for a senior-care facility in nearby Pomona, overlooking a communal space used for meals, artmaking, and gatherings.

The collection spans over 100 years and various media, though most works were created after the Second World War. Early pieces include those by commercial artist Hernando Gonzallo Villa, known for his designs for the Santa Fe Railway. Contemporary works include drawings, prints, and paintings by artists such as Carlos Almaraz, Judy Baca, Camille Rose Garcia, Gronk, Frank Romero, Eloy Torrez, John Valadez, and Linda Vallejo.

The inaugural exhibition, Patssi Valdez: LA LA LA, runs until April 9, 2027. It features photo-based and collage works by Patssi Valdez, a pioneer of Los Angeles's Chicano art movement. For this show, Valdez recreated 1970s and 1980s photography, including portraits that defined punk and goth glamour. Valdez stated that she had discussed doing something“out of the box” with AltaMed. Several framed works incorporate colored paper strips, and some portraits, such as Divine Dede ( 2026 ) and Hot Pink (Mario, Charlie & DeDe) ( 1983/2025 ), feature Swarovski crystals. Valdez also collaborated with younger artists rafa esparza and Gabriela Ruiz on new pieces.

This marks Valdez's first solo exhibition in over a decade. She commented,“AltaMed has been a collector of my work for quite a while and has been very supportive.” The healthcare provider has acquired Valdez's paintings, photography, and one of her signature full-size paper dresses, which is displayed in a glass case within The Alta's open-storage area.

Residency studios are also part of the facility. Artist Rubén Esparza is currently developing multimedia pieces exploring the“ongoing exploration of the cultural significance of Latinx, Chicano and Queer diasporas” in one studio. The other studio hosts La Botánica del Barrio ( 2026 ), an educational apothecary created by Felicia Montes and her collective Mujeres de Maíz. This installation features traditional herbal teas and tinctures available for sampling, alongside a decorated pushcart. The Wellness Wall in the hallway encourages visitors to share their home remedies and healing practices, with suggestions ranging from“talk to friends” and“travelling” to“Vicks” and“a good mezcal.”

We previously reported:

The University of California, San Diego will open the new 12,000-square-foot Strauss Family Gallery in spring 2027, featuring four indoor exhibition spaces and

Source: The Art Newspaper