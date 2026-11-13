Microsoft Outage Hits Christie's Operations Ahead Of $1 Billion Auctions

MENAFN - USA Art News) A globaloutage, which began onand continued intoafternoon, disrupted operations atjust days before the auction house's majorsales in. These upcoming auctions are projected to generate aroundin total.

Many users globally were unable to send or receive Outlook emails, and other Microsoft 365 services like Teams and Copilot also experienced disruptions. A notice on Christie's website stated,“Due to a global Microsoft outage, we're unable to receive emails,” directing users to phone numbers for assistance.

Auction house staff typically engage in extensive communication, contacting collectors, advisors, and consultants to finalize bids and secure necessary paperwork, including know-your-customer checks. These activities often rely heavily on email and internal messaging.

“The Microsoft outage is certainly inconvenient for everyone,” a Christie's spokesperson told Artnet News via text.“But this is a relationship business, and we have many ways to be in touch with our stakeholders. Our galleries are crowded and the outage hasn't dampened any enthusiasm. Our sales continue uninterrupted.”

The largest sale of New York auction week is Christie's 20th-century auction on Tuesday night, estimated to bring in between $544.9 million and $789.8 million. Key lots include Wassily Kandinsky's Betonte Ecken (1922–23) and Gustav Klimt's landscape Litzlbergkeller (1915–16), each with an estimate of $60 million to $80 million. Despite the disruption, a Shanghai evening sale of 20th- and 21st-century art proceeded on Friday, achieving CNY 79.5 million ($11.9 million).

Phillips's operations were also impacted, with delayed emails, though service was restored by Friday. A spokesperson for Phillips stated in an email,“Planning for our marquee sale week was unaffected. For those in our collecting community still experiencing issues, Phillips's team remains available via the international phone numbers on our website and in person at our modern and contemporary art exhibition taking place over the weekend in New York.”

This is not the first time Christie's has faced digital challenges before a major sale period. In May 2024, the firm's website was hacked days before its auctions, reportedly exposing the personal data of around 500,000 customers. In April 2025, the auction house agreed to a $990,000 settlement in a class-action lawsuit related to that cyberattack.

Microsoft executive Charles Lamanna confirmed on X that there were no indications the current outage resulted from“malicious or cyber activity.” A Microsoft spokesperson issued a statement on Friday afternoon, explaining that the issue, now“addressed,” was caused by“an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change.”

Sotheby's did not respond to inquiries regarding its operations.

Source: Artnet News