Darth Vader's Lightsaber Sells For $4.875 Million At Heritage Auctions
Heritage Auctions confirmed that this sale surpassed previous“Star Wars” memorabilia records, including Luke Skywalker's lightsaber and severed hand effects rig, which fetched $3.75 million last year. It also exceeded a poster painting for “Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope,” sold in 2025 for $3.875 million. The Vader lightsaber was one of 27 offered by Heritage.
Brian Chanes, the auction house's senior director of Hollywood and entertainment, shared his excitement with Los Angeles's ABC7 Eyewitness News,“I've been doing this for 35 years and I've never seen a compilation of screen-used lightsabers like this, you know, from the original franchise to the sequels.” He further commented,“It's the one on the set. It's from the most iconic sequence of the entire franchise. From a memorabilia standpoint this is like the holy grail.” Chanes also reflected on the broader appeal of such sales, saying,“I always tell people that memorabilia, the m-e-m portion is your memories, what you remember when you first saw the first Star Wars film. It basically takes you to the happy place when you first saw it, and it's a feel-good thing!”
Source: ARTnews
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