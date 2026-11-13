UK Global Talent Visa Scheme Exploited For £100,000 Fake Art Portfolios

MENAFN - USA Art News) An investigation by the BBC has revealed that several companies are assisting migrants in applying for UK visas under the government's Global Talent program by fabricating art portfolios. These fake portfolios include counterfeit published art criticism and news articles.

Nigerian art critic Molara Wood informed the BBC that her name was used on fraudulent online reviews praising the work of two unknown artists. Wood noted that this is just one example of the deceptive materials being created, stating,“There is a real problem whereupon fake articles are being implanted onto newspaper websites using bylines of reputable culture journalists.”

Following the BBC's findings, the Home Office confirmed that the visas of two Nigerian men, who claimed to be fine art photographers in their applications, are in the process of being revoked. An undercover BBC reporter investigating companies offering Global Talent program packages was told by one firm that it could provide artwork produced in China, arrange exhibitions, media coverage, and secure letters of recommendation. The reporter was assured a visa without refusal for a“fully inclusive” package priced at more than £100,000 ($132,000). The Home Office further informed the BBC that the company the reporter identified was already under investigation. A spokesperson for the Home Office stated that they“will not tolerate anyone cheating the UK immigration system” and that the“home secretary will take whatever action is needed to stop it being abused.”

Launched in 2020, the Global Talent program aims to attract creative workers, including scientists and artists. However, the BBC reported that it has increasingly become a target for companies assisting wealthy migrants seeking to circumvent the official, more challenging UK immigration routes following new laws. In another instance, a woman recounted working with a company to obtain a talent visa through the tech route. Her application, which included fabricated evidence such as a fictitious mentoring award and false claims of being a keynote speaker at an event, was ultimately rejected. These companies are reportedly targeting individuals of all nationalities.

The BBC's investigation identified two companies in London's Canary Wharf: iCareer Consultancy and its sister company, ADArt Global Ltd, which offer fake artwork and immigration advice. An iCareer consultant told an undercover BBC reporter that four of his clients had obtained visas this year and that the company could provide an employee to pose as a client for networking at gallery openings. The company also claimed that for £28,000 ($37,000), they could arrange a Chinese art award sponsored by Forbes magazine, enhancing visa prospects. iCareer, through its lawyers,“strongly denied offering any visa services whatsoever” to the BBC, stating that the consultant's meeting“was not authorized by iCareer.” The company added,“We do not endorse the representations or purported services attributed to him.”

Source: ARTnews